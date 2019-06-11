Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat; Hang Seng Sinks Amid Hong Kong Protests

06/11/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei about flat as investors look for direction

Asian markets were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a six-session winning streak.

The major indexes on Wall Street gave up early gains and ended the day slightly lower. On the trade front, President Donald Trump took credit for holding up U.S.-China trade talks, saying he has "no interest" in a deal unless China agrees to terms it had previously agreed upon. "We're going to either do a great deal with China or we're not going to do a deal," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei was mostly unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.5% as protesters again swarmed the streets in opposition to a possible new extradition law with mainland China. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.6% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite fell 0.3% as May data showed China's consumer inflation hit a 15-month high , in line with forecasts. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2%, while benchmarks in Taiwan and Indonesia backtracked. Stocks were up slightly in Singapore , and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group and Yahoo Japan fell in Tokyo trading, while Toyota rose. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical slid, along with Sands China and New World Development . LG Electronics and SK Hynix dropped in South Korea, while Foxconn declined in Taiwan after the Apple supplier said it could move production operations out of China if trade tensions heat up. BHP and Rio Tinto surged in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.16% 194.81 Delayed Quote.23.50%
BHP GROUP LTD 2.27% 38.7 End-of-day quote.10.55%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.58% 2925.72 End-of-day quote.17.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 26048.51 Delayed Quote.11.66%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG 0.65% 27776.2 Real-time Quote.7.47%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.86% 2113.09 Real-time Quote.3.51%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 7513.849121 Delayed Quote.18.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7822.565874 Delayed Quote.17.90%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. 2.17% 12.22 End-of-day quote.17.73%
NIKKEI 225 0.33% 21204.28 Real-time Quote.5.59%
RIO TINTO 2.39% 4696.5 Delayed Quote.25.91%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2885.72 Delayed Quote.15.15%
S&P/ASX 200 0.16% 6557 Real-time Quote.14.12%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.40% 37.15 End-of-day quote.7.68%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.79% 10230 End-of-day quote.46.04%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 1.94% 73.55 End-of-day quote.5.68%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.84% 6762 End-of-day quote.9.42%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 1.63% 312 End-of-day quote.17.29%
