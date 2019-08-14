ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Global Recession Fears

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng, Shanghai indexes rise from session lows

Asian markets fell in early trading Thursday, following Wall Street's worst day of the year amid signals of recession.

The yield on the closely watched 10-year Treasury fell so low Wednesday that, for the first time since 2007, it briefly crossed a threshold that has correctly predicted many past recessions. Weak economic data from Germany and China added to recent signals of a global slowdown.

That spooked investors, who responded by dumping stocks, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into an 800-point skid, its biggest drop of the year. The S&P 500 index dropped nearly 3% as the market erased all of its gains from a rally the day before. Tech stocks and banks led the broad sell-off.

On Thursday, the U.S. 30-year bond yield -- which hit an all-time low Wednesday -- dropped further in Asian trading, falling below the 2% level for the first time . Meanwhile, China's central bank set the daily midpoint of the yuan at 7.0268 per U.S. dollar, the sixth consecutive session below the 7 level.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last in positive territory after sharply recovering from early losses. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite slipped 1%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all retreated, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slumped 2.2%. South Korea's Kospi was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank sank in Tokyo trading, along with Toyota , Nintendo and Inpex . In Hong Kong, real-estate stocks such as New World Development rose, while food processor WH Group and tech giant Tencent fell. Largan Precision slipped in Taiwan, and Beach Energy , BHP and Westpac dropped in Australia.