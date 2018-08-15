ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat, Weighed By Sinking Tech Stocks

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in China, Hong Kong down 1% or more; Nikkei pulls back as yen weakens

Asian stock markets started lowed Wednesday, even as worries eased over Turkey's currency crisis. Benchmarks in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China were down about 1%, with tech stocks continuing to sell off.

Japan's Nikkei softened after slight initial gains, and was down 0.4% after jumping 2.3% Tuesday. The pullback comes as the yen has weakened some; the dollar was last at Yen111.30 versus Yen111.15 in late New York trade. The oil/coal-products sector was off 0.5% amid fresh declines in crude prices, with Japan Petroleum Exploration down 1.5%. Also, highflying SoftBank pulled back 1.5%, as tech stocks retreated as well.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.4%. Tencent dropped 2.8%, ahead of its after-the-bell second-quarter earnings report. Sunny Optical , which plunged a record 24% Tuesday following its second-quarter report, fell a further 1.2%.

Chinese stocks were down about 1% despite a liquidity injection by the People's Bank of China (https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-injects-liquidity-via-1-year-mlf-today-201808150220). The Shanghai Composite was off 1% and the Shenzhen Composite was off 0.9%. Nanjing Putian Telecom (200468.SZ) resumed trading after a 16-month suspension, and plunged 31% to hit six-year lows. Meanwhile, troubled vaccine maker Changsheng (002680.SZ) logged its 22nd-straight drop.

Taiwan's Taiex fell more than 1% as lens maker Largan Precision Co dropped 4.4%, putting this week's swoon at 13%. Taiwan Semiconductor sank 1.6%.

Australia's ASX 200 bucked the trend, up slightly, although banking heavyweight Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell amid accusations that it broke pension-fund rules (https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-banks-inquiry/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-breached-pension-rules-inquiry-hears-idUSL4N1V53GA). Stocks in New Zealand were up slightly as well.

Malaysia's benchmark index was about flat, while Singapore's dipped. South Korea's Kospi was closed for a holiday.