News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat, Weighed By Sinking Tech Stocks

08/15/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in China, Hong Kong down 1% or more; Nikkei pulls back as yen weakens

Asian stock markets started lowed Wednesday, even as worries eased over Turkey's currency crisis. Benchmarks in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China were down about 1%, with tech stocks continuing to sell off.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7% after jumping 2.3% Tuesday. The pullback comes as the yen has weakened some; the dollar was last at Yen111.30 versus Yen111.15 in late New York trade. The oil and coal-products sector was off 0.5% amid fresh declines in crude prices, with Japan Petroleum Exploration down 1.4%. Also, highflying SoftBank pulled back 2.6%, as tech stocks retreated as well.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.5%. Tencent dropped 3.6%, ahead of its after-the-bell second-quarter earnings report. Sunny Optical , which plunged a record 24% Tuesday following its second-quarter report, fell a further 0.9%.

Chinese stocks were down about 1% despite a liquidity injection by the People's Bank of China (https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-injects-liquidity-via-1-year-mlf-today-201808150220). The Shanghai Composite was off 2% and the Shenzhen Composite was off 2%. Nanjing Putian Telecom (200468.SZ) resumed trading after a 16-month suspension, and plunged 31% to hit six-year lows. Meanwhile, troubled vaccine maker Changsheng (002680.SZ) logged its 22nd-straight drop.

Taiwan's Taiex fell more than 1% as lens maker Largan Precision Co dropped 3.7%, putting this week's swoon at 13%. Taiwan Semiconductor sank 0.8%.

Australia's ASX 200 bucked the trend, up slightly, although banking heavyweight Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell amid accusations that it broke pension-fund rules (https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-banks-inquiry/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-breached-pension-rules-inquiry-hears-idUSL4N1V53GA). Stocks in New Zealand were up slightly as well.

Malaysia's benchmark index was about flat, while Singapore's dipped. South Korea's Kospi was closed for a holiday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGSHENG BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.18% 2780.96 End-of-day quote.-16.09%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.60% 73.99 End-of-day quote.-5.58%
HANG SENG -1.58% 27302.34 Real-time Quote.-6.63%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. 0.00% 2443 End-of-day quote.-20.42%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.57% 2259.09 Real-time Quote.-8.73%
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
NANJING PUTIAN TELECOMM. CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 -0.68% 22204.22 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
S&P/ASX 200 0.47% 6329 Real-time Quote.3.08%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.72% 10445 End-of-day quote.13.29%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -24.11% 91.9 End-of-day quote.-9.72%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.43% 348.6 End-of-day quote.-14.52%
