Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 11:14pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Stocks in Shanghai, Shenzhen surge

Most Asian stock markets rose Monday after President Donald Trump said he would postpone a March 1 deadline for a U.S. tariff hike on Chinese imports following weekend talks on a battle over Beijing's technology ambitions.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.3% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 4%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.5%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 and Seoul's Kospi were both about flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.2%. Taiwan also gained while New Zealand declined.

Among individual stocks, Nintendo and Sony rose in Japan, while Samsung rose slightly and SK Hynix fell in Korea. Geely Automotive (0175.HK) and China Construction Bank were among the top gainers in Hong Kong, while energy stocks, such as Beach Energy , advanced in Australia.

Trump gave no details Sunday but said U.S.-Chinese talks in Washington made "substantial progress." He said he would postpone a March 1 deadline for 10% punitive tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to rise to 25% but announced no new date.

The fight has threatened to disrupt global trade and weigh on economic growth that shows signs of slowing.

Trump's announcement should reassure financial markets, but stock price gains might be limited because investors already expected such a move, analysts said.

"The latest news may not offer a significant boost to start the week," said Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Nonetheless, it helps to underpin positive investor sentiment."

The world's two biggest economies have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in the fight over U.S. complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Washington wants China to roll back plans for government-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other technologies. Europe, Japan and other trading partners echo U.S. complaints those violate Beijing's free-trade obligations.

Investors are watching February manufacturing indicators due out this week for signs of further deceleration in global activity.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 8 cents to $57.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 30 cents to $57.26 on Friday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, lost 14 cents to $66.98 per barrel in London. It added 5 cents the previous session to $67.12. 

   The dollar   declined to 110.61 yen from Friday's 110.68 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.00% 2.03 End-of-day quote.49.44%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.14% 6.95 End-of-day quote.9.11%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.91% 2804.23 End-of-day quote.12.26%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 1.05% 15.44 End-of-day quote.13.20%
HANG SENG 0.65% 28786.27 Real-time Quote.11.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.08% 2224.97 Real-time Quote.8.99%
NIKKEI 225 -0.18% 21425.51 Real-time Quote.7.05%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.42% 30030 End-of-day quote.5.70%
S&P/ASX 200 0.31% 6186.3 Real-time Quote.9.23%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -0.51% 5313 End-of-day quote.3.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal
DJ
02/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: It's The Best Start For The Stock Market In 32 Years By One Measure -- So Why Is Wall Street So Uneasy?
DJ
02/23Falling stocks, Kraft Heinz trigger huge Berkshire loss
RE
02/23Falling stocks, Kraft Heinz trigger huge Berkshire loss
RE
02/22History Shows Rebound May Have More Legs as Dow Extends Rally -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism
DJ
02/22U.S.-China trade hopes lift stocks; oil hits three-month high
RE
02/22U.S.-China trade hopes lift stocks; oil hits three-month high
RE
02/22Tech Stocks Climb as Momentum Traders Chase Gains - Tech Roundup
DJ
02/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Weekly Win Streak Since 1995 On Optimism Over Trade Talks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
4VALE : BEHIND VALE'S DEADLY DAM COLLAPSE : Multiple -2-
5NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake -- Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.