ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Gains, Encouraging Trade-talk News

07/22/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei outpaces Hang Seng, Shanghai indexes

Asian markets gained slightly in muted early trading Tuesday, after stocks closed higher on Wall Street to kick off a busy earnings week.

Investors were also encouraged by trade developments, after the South China Morning Post reported (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3019604/us-trade-war-negotiators-likely-visit-china-next-week-first) U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would travel to Beijing next week for renewed trade negotiations with China. Later Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported President Donald Trump had agreed to make "timely" licensing decisions for U.S. tech companies seeking to renew sales with Huawei Technologies Co.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.1% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.4%. Shanghai's new STAR market declined following a big pop in its debut Monday. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia barely moved. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank surged in Tokyo trading, along with oil-and-gas engineering company Chiyoda and chip maker Tokyo Electron . In Hong Kong, tech-component makers Sunny Optical and AAC rose, while property company Country Garden fell. Chip maker SK Hynix jumped in South Korea after an endorsement by Goldman Sachs (https://www.barrons.com/articles/applied-materials-stock-goldman-sachs-bullish-51563817652) over the weekend, while, Hyundai Motor sank after missing quarterly earnings expectations (https://www.morningstar.com/news/dow-jones/201907222167/hyundai-motor-2q-net-profit-misses-market-expectations-earnings-review) despite a big jump in profit. In Australia, Oil Search gained while Fortescue Metals fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 1.04% 43.55 End-of-day quote.-4.18%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.79% 2924.2 End-of-day quote.17.07%
CHIYODA CORP 4.55% 322 End-of-day quote.6.62%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.89% 11.36 End-of-day quote.18.21%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.30% 8.9 End-of-day quote.107.64%
HANG SENG -1.52% 28351.04 Real-time Quote.9.69%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.06% 2094.36 Real-time Quote.2.59%
NIKKEI 225 -0.23% 21416.79 Real-time Quote.5.15%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 1.65% 6.78 End-of-day quote.-6.84%
S&P/ASX 200 0.58% 6729.9 Real-time Quote.17.76%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 2.91% 5091 End-of-day quote.-27.32%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 2.85% 88.4 End-of-day quote.27.01%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 3.48% 17075 End-of-day quote.42.05%
