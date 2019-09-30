Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of Australia Interest-rate Announcement

09/30/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises as sales tax rises; markets closed in Hong Kong, mainland China

Asian markets gained in early trading Tuesday following muted gains on Wall Street.

Investors awaited an announcement from Australia's central bank later in the day, with investors expecting a 25-basis-point interest-rate cut.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% as the national sales tax was raised by 2 percentage points, despite worries that it could derail the country's economic recovery and bring on recession. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had previously postponed the hike, but said it had to be raised to cover rising health costs and national debt.

Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China were closed for a weeklong National Day holiday, celebrating 70 years of Communist rule in China.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Singapore rose about 1%, while stocks were about flat in Indonesia . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank gained in Tokyo trading, along with Toyota and Nintendo . LG Electronics (066570.SE) and Hyundai Motor (005380.SE) slipped in South Korea while Taiwan Semiconductor rose in Taiwan. In Australia, Oil Search fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.57% 2063.18 Real-time Quote.1.06%
NIKKEI 225 -0.56% 21755.84 Real-time Quote.10.16%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -0.89% 40020 End-of-day quote.40.87%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.41% 7.32 End-of-day quote.2.65%
S&P/ASX 200 0.23% 6702.9 Real-time Quote.18.26%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.62% 4240 End-of-day quote.-39.47%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.08% 7216 End-of-day quote.16.76%
