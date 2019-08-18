Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Keep Wary Eye On Recession Risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Hang Seng surges, Nikkei rises as Trump says he's in no hurry for a trade deal

Asian shares were higher Monday, as investors continue to rejigger their read on President Donald Trump's trade war and growing worries about slowing economies around the world.

Trump on Sunday dismissed worries about a recession , touting a strong economy. "I don't think we're having a recession," he told reporters as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club. "We're doing tremendously well."

Trump also suggested no quick end to the trade war with China, maintaining that China's economy is struggling because of the tariffs and would like to make a trade deal with the U.S. He said he could make a "bad deal" and the stock markets would go up, "but it wouldn't be the right thing to do."

"I'm just not ready to make a deal yet," Trump said. "China would like to make a deal. I'm not ready."

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.6% after a massive but peaceful pro-democracy march , while the Shanghai Composite added 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi was 0.6% higher, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all rose. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, convenience-store chain FamilyMart surged in Tokyo trading. SoftBank and Mitsubishi UFJ also rose. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical gained, along with property developer Country Garden and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment . LG Electronics advanced in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor rose in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy surged, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking (ANZ.AU) rose as well.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68. The Dow , which had an 800-point drop earlier in the week, added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, or 1.7%, to 7,895.99. Each index still finished with a third-straight weekly decline.

Wall Street stocks and other investments had heaved and dropped all week, hitting a crescendo on Wednesday when a fairly reliable warning signal of recession flipped on in the U.S. Treasury market.

Investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates to shore up economic growth. The central bank lowered interest rates by a quarter-point at its last meeting. It was the first time it lowered rates in a decade.

"With global economic engines still clattering and in desperate need of some high-grade Central Bank stimulus, investors are still pinning their hopes on central bank policy," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Valour Markets in Singapore.

Investors are also worried about Trump's shocking announcement on Aug. 1 that he planned to extend tariffs across virtually all Chinese imports, many of them consumer products that were exempt from early rounds of tariffs. The tariffs have been delayed, but ultimately will raise costs for U.S. companies bringing goods in from China.

Benchmark crude oil rose 43 cents to $55.30 a barrel. It rose 40 cents to settle at $54.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, rose 53 cents to $59.17 a barrel. 

   The dollar   rose to 106.40 Japanese yen from 106.24 yen Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.61% 26.39 End-of-day quote.7.89%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 0.00% 1.805 End-of-day quote.34.20%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.28% 2823.82 End-of-day quote.13.05%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.05% 75.12 End-of-day quote.3.77%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.32% 9.45 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.20% 25886.01 Delayed Quote.10.97%
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.78% 2189 End-of-day quote.-84.02%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.63% 46.85 End-of-day quote.-6.02%
HANG SENG 0.87% 25749.62 Real-time Quote.-0.37%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.62% 1925.98 Real-time Quote.-5.66%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -0.04% 498.8 End-of-day quote.-5.51%
NASDAQ 100 1.59% 7604.108768 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 7895.993811 Delayed Quote.19.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.06% 20418.81 Real-time Quote.2.02%
S&P 500 1.44% 2888.68 Delayed Quote.15.23%
S&P/ASX 200 0.74% 6452.4 Real-time Quote.13.44%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.11% 4897 End-of-day quote.-30.09%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 0.00% 95.4 End-of-day quote.37.07%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:56pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Keep Wary Eye On Recession Risks
DJ
09:07pAsia stocks rise as stimulus, policy hopes calm nervous investors
RE
09:38aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Investors Rattled By Bond Market's 'warning Shot' -- Here's What's Next
DJ
08/17WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
RE
08/16TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79
RE
08/16After Yield-Curve Inversion, Tech Stocks Look Promising -- Update
DJ
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but Notch Modest Weekly Loss
DJ
08/16J.C. PENNEY, VIACOM, GENERAL ELECTRIC : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
08/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Up 300 Points After Volatile Week But Stocks Still End Down For Week
DJ
08/16Dollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3Oil prices climb after Saudi oilfield attack, but recession worries drag
4SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD : SPEEDCAST (ASX:SDA) Wins ACOMMS Innovation Award for SIGMA Gateway Secure Connec..
5APPLE : APPLE : Trump says U.S. does not want to do business with Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group