ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Keep Wary Eye On Recession Risks

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Hang Seng surges, Nikkei rises as Trump says he's in no hurry for a trade deal

Asian shares were higher Monday, as investors continue to rejigger their read on President Donald Trump's trade war and growing worries about slowing economies around the world.

Trump on Sunday dismissed worries about a recession , touting a strong economy. "I don't think we're having a recession," he told reporters as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club. "We're doing tremendously well."

Trump also suggested no quick end to the trade war with China, maintaining that China's economy is struggling because of the tariffs and would like to make a trade deal with the U.S. He said he could make a "bad deal" and the stock markets would go up, "but it wouldn't be the right thing to do."

"I'm just not ready to make a deal yet," Trump said. "China would like to make a deal. I'm not ready."

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.6% after a massive but peaceful pro-democracy march , while the Shanghai Composite added 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi was 0.6% higher, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all rose. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, convenience-store chain FamilyMart surged in Tokyo trading. SoftBank and Mitsubishi UFJ also rose. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical gained, along with property developer Country Garden and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment . LG Electronics advanced in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor rose in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy surged, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking (ANZ.AU) rose as well.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68. The Dow , which had an 800-point drop earlier in the week, added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, or 1.7%, to 7,895.99. Each index still finished with a third-straight weekly decline.

Wall Street stocks and other investments had heaved and dropped all week, hitting a crescendo on Wednesday when a fairly reliable warning signal of recession flipped on in the U.S. Treasury market.

Investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates to shore up economic growth. The central bank lowered interest rates by a quarter-point at its last meeting. It was the first time it lowered rates in a decade.

"With global economic engines still clattering and in desperate need of some high-grade Central Bank stimulus, investors are still pinning their hopes on central bank policy," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Valour Markets in Singapore.

Investors are also worried about Trump's shocking announcement on Aug. 1 that he planned to extend tariffs across virtually all Chinese imports, many of them consumer products that were exempt from early rounds of tariffs. The tariffs have been delayed, but ultimately will raise costs for U.S. companies bringing goods in from China.

Benchmark crude oil rose 43 cents to $55.30 a barrel. It rose 40 cents to settle at $54.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, rose 53 cents to $59.17 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 106.40 Japanese yen from 106.24 yen Friday.