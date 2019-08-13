Log in
News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Relieved By Trump's Tariff Reprieve

08/13/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Shares of Apple suppliers surge throughout Asia

Asian shares gained, though off session highs, Wednesday after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs of Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists.

Early gains were tempered by data that China's industrial output in July was worse than expected, rising 4.8% compared to a 6.3% gain in June. Economists had forecast a 5.9% gain, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost some early gains and was last up 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng also gave up early gains, and was up 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia advanced. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was last about flat.

Among individual stocks, Screen Holdings and Kobe Steel surged in Tokyo trading. Inpex and SoftBank also rose. In Hong Kong, Apple component suppliers Sunny Optical and AAC soared on the tariff news, and Wharf Real Estate gained as well. Samsung and SK Hynix advanced in South Korea, while Foxconn and Largan Precision gained in Taiwan. In Australia, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose.

Also boosting investor sentiments were comments from China that the two sides held discussions on trade overnight and would talk again the next two weeks.

China's central bank on Wednesday set the daily midpoint for the yuan at 7.0312 per dollar, the fifth straight day it was set weaker than the 7 level, but stronger than what analysts had expected.

The benchmark S&P 500 snapped a two-day losing streak and rose 42.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,926.32. It had been up as much as 2.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 372.54 points, or 1.4%, to 26,279.91. The average briefly climbed 519 points. The Nasdaq composite jumped 152.95 points, or 1.9%, to 8,016.36.

The markets have been in the spin cycle since President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 1 that he would impose 10% tariffs on about $300 billion in Chinese imports, which would be on top of 25% tariffs already in place on $250 billion of imports. The threat dashed hopes that a resolution may come soon in the trade war between the world's two largest economies, and investors have grown increasingly concerned that it may drag on through the U.S. elections in 2020.

On Tuesday, The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it would delay the tariffs on some products, including popular consumer goods, until Dec. 15. A few other products were removed altogether, including certain types of fish and baby seats.

But some analysts were cautious.

"Markets are responding with muted relief to the latest round in the trade saga - but nothing has really changed," said Robert Carnell, chief economist head of research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 48 cents to $56.62 a barrel. It rose $2.17, or 4%, to $57.10 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude , the international standard, fell 37 cents $60.93. 

   The dollar   rose to 106.42 Japanese yen from 105.16 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.93% 35.5 End-of-day quote.-21.89%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.63% 2797.26 End-of-day quote.11.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.48% 26279.91 Delayed Quote.12.66%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 3.59% 7.22 End-of-day quote.73.27%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG -2.30% 25291.28 Real-time Quote.-2.15%
INPEX CORP -3.22% 888.6 End-of-day quote.-8.08%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -6.51% 517 End-of-day quote.-30.23%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.86% 1928.18 Real-time Quote.-5.55%
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 2.20% 7728.151452 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.95% 8016.359261 Delayed Quote.19.95%
NIKKEI 225 -1.11% 20455.44 Real-time Quote.3.35%
REGENT MANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 1.79 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.91% 4117.5 Delayed Quote.10.39%
S&P 500 1.50% 2926.32 Delayed Quote.15.01%
S&P/ASX 200 0.03% 6569.9 Real-time Quote.16.61%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD -2.13% 5520 End-of-day quote.25.31%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.37% 4895 End-of-day quote.-30.12%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 0.47% 86.4 End-of-day quote.24.14%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
