News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Watch U.S.-China Trade Talks For Progress

03/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China up about 1%

Shares rose in Asia on Monday as investors awaited signs the U.S. and China could be making progress in negotiations on resolving the trade war between the two biggest economies.

A report over the weekend said the proposed summit between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping to sign a agreement ending the trade war may be pushed back to June as the deal is taking longer than originally hoped to finalize.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1%, while the Shanghai Composite jumped 2.3%. 

   Japan's Nikkei   advanced 0.6%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200   rose 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi  0.2%.

China's congress on Friday endorsed an investment law that aims to address complaints, particularly from the U.S., that China's system is rigged against foreign companies. The U.S. claims China forces companies to share technology in order to do business in the country.

The lack of any major upsets in the talks has calmed frazzled nerves, but that could change.

"U.S.-China trade war concerns were a major factor of a global growth downgrade," said Alfonso Esparza, an analyst with Oanda. "While comments from both sides have been positive, there have been few details on where negotiations stand. The delay could once again spark anxiety in the market."

Wall Street ended last week on an upbeat note, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.5% Friday to 2,822.48, a new high for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.5% to 25,848.87. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8 percent, to 7,688.53. The S&P 500's gain was 0.5%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 3.90 points, or 0.3%, to 1,553.54.

U.S. stocks have had a strong showing this year, with all the major indexes gaining at least 10%.

Traders are also confident that the Federal Reserve will hold off on any action that could jeopardize economic growth. The central bank, which signaled in January that it was hitting pause on its rate hikes amid a slowdown in global growth and weak inflation, is holding a meeting of policymakers this week.

The dollar rose to 111.54 Japanese yen from 111.48 yen on Friday. The strengthened to $1.1343 from $1.1326.

The price of U.S. crude oil slipped 12 cents to $58.40 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slipped 0.2 percent to settle last week at $58.52 a barrel. Brent crude gained 3 cents to $67.19 a barrel.

Among individual stocks, Rakuten , SoftBank and Nintendo all rose in Tokyo trading. Tech companies Tencent and Sunny Optical gained in Hong Kong, while Samsung fell in South Korea. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals advanced in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.04% 3021.75 End-of-day quote.20.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25848.87 Delayed Quote.10.81%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 5.40% 6.83 End-of-day quote.54.65%
HANG SENG 0.78% 29060.02 Real-time Quote.12.44%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.47% 2178.69 Real-time Quote.6.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7306.987213 Delayed Quote.15.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 7688.527434 Delayed Quote.15.87%
NIKKEI 225 0.62% 21584.5 Real-time Quote.7.18%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 2.68% 31090 End-of-day quote.9.43%
RAKUTEN INC -0.62% 963 End-of-day quote.35.06%
RIO TINTO -0.43% 4151 Delayed Quote.11.29%
S&P 500 0.50% 2822.48 Delayed Quote.12.59%
S&P/ASX 200 0.25% 6190.5 Real-time Quote.9.37%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.42% 10840 End-of-day quote.54.75%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 5.14% 96.15 End-of-day quote.38.15%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.39% 359 End-of-day quote.14.04%
