ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As U.S., China Return To Negotiating Table

09/19/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng tick up following central-bank moves

Asian markets advanced in early trading Friday following reassuring moves by central banks and as trade negotiations resumed between the U.S. and China.

Mid-level talks were held in Washington on Thursday for the first time in almost two months as U.S. and Chinese negotiators attempted to find common ground to pave the way for high-level talks scheduled for October. Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/u-s-chinese-trade-deputies-face-off-in-washington-amid-deep-differences-idUSKBN1W40E1?il=0)that the talks, which will end Friday, will focus mainly on agricultural issues, with sessions also scheduled for intellectual property and forced transfer of technology.

But White House adviser Michael Pillsbury, in an interview with the South China Morning Post (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3028164/donald-trumps-adviser-china-michael-pillsbury-says-president), warned that if a trade deal is not reached soon, the U.S. could escalate its tariffs on Chinese goods to 50% or even 100%.

Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate from 4.25% to 4.20%, as expected. That came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the second time this summer, and the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged, though it hinted at further easing later in the year.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1% while the Shenzhen Composite gained 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi ticked up 0.2%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were little changed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten gained in Tokyo trading, along with SoftBank and Casio . In Hong Kong, New World Development and Sunny Optical rose, while AAC fell. Kia Motors (000270.SE) advanced in South Korea and Foxconn rose in Taiwan. Fortescue Metals slid in Australia, while Woolworths gained.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5.86% 47 End-of-day quote.3.41%
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 0.12% 1603 End-of-day quote.25.82%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.46% 2999.28 End-of-day quote.20.07%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.66% 9.04 End-of-day quote.114.56%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG -0.96% 26488.45 Real-time Quote.2.49%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.39% 2079.08 Real-time Quote.1.84%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. -0.20% 10.08 End-of-day quote.-2.89%
NIKKEI 225 0.38% 22044.45 Real-time Quote.9.93%
RAKUTEN INC -2.59% 1016 End-of-day quote.42.50%
S&P/ASX 200 0.65% 6762 Real-time Quote.18.58%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.37% 4616 End-of-day quote.-34.10%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 2.82% 120.2 End-of-day quote.72.70%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD 0.84% 37.14 End-of-day quote.25.46%
