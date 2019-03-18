ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Despite Uncertainty Over U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Marketwatch

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China up about 1%

Asian markets rose in early trading Monday as investors awaited an update on the state of ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

A report over the weekend said the proposed summit between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping to sign a agreement ending the trade war may be pushed back to June as the deal is taking longer than originally hoped to finalize.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%, about the same as the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite . South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia rose slightly. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose slightly.

Among individual stocks, Rakuten , SoftBank and Nintendo all rose in Tokyo trading. Tech companies Tencent and Sunny Optical gained in Hong Kong, while Samsung fell in South Korea. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals advanced in Australia.