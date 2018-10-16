Log in
News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains

10/16/2018 | 04:41am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks rebound from Monday's selloff; SoftBank drives Nikkei higher

A day after a broad selloff, Asian stock markets gained in early trading Tuesday, despite modest losses on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5%, led by SoftBank Group and energy and steel stocks, amid continuing concerns about U.S. trade issues. Of 33 Topix subindexes, 17 sectors were higher. SoftBank was up more than 3% following a 7.3% loss Monday due to concerns about the viability of its technology investment fund, partly financed by Saudi Arabia. SoftBank's gains accounted for almost half of the indexes gains Tuesday. Oil explorer Inpex was up 3.6% and oil distributor Idemitsu Kosan rose 1.7% after crude oil gains overnight due to Saudi supply concerns.

Hong Kong stocks were among the region's best performer, with the oil sector getting a fresh lift. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.9% after falling 1.4% yesterday, one of the region's bigger declines. Chinese oil giants Sinopec (600028.SH) , CNOOC and PetroChina were all up more than 2% while property names were also higher. Mainland developer Country Garden followed yesterday's 6.7% skid with an early 4% gain. But Tencent was slightly lower as the Hang Seng heavyweight remains under pressure.

In mainland China trading, larger-cap companies outpaced smaller ones. The Shanghai Composite was up 1% while the Shenzhen Composite gained 0.5%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4% after recent underperformance left it at six-month lows Monday. Banks recovered somewhat from Monday's losses, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank posting gains, though off session highs. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark slipped slightly.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6%, as Hyundai Motor surged. Taiwan's Taiex bounced back from Monday's losses, with tech manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor and Pegatron leading the way. 

   Benchmarks in Singapore   and Malaysia   were up, while Indonesia's   was about flat.

