ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Hopes Of Progress For U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Investors buoyed by report that Mnuchin may support easing tariffs

Stocks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo advanced Friday after investors saw signs of possible progress toward settling the U.S.-Chinese tariff war.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.9%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 1.3% and Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.5%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% higher and benchmarks in Taiwan , New Zealand and Southeast Asia also rose.

Among individual stocks, Apple component maker Nidec fell more than 2% in Tokyo after slashing its revenue forecast on weak demand from China, which it attributed partially to the U.S.-China trade war. Another Apple supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor , slipped after giving a gloomy guidance (https://www.barrons.com/articles/taiwan-semiconductor-gives-gloomy-outlook-on-smartphone-demand-51547738801)on weak smartphone demand. It was a different story in Hong Kong, where Apple suppliers AAC and Sunny Optical rallied.

China announced its economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, will go to Washington for talks Jan. 30-31 aimed at ending the tariff war sparked by U.S. complaints about Beijing's technology ambitions. Business groups and economists were looking for Liu and his American counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, to take part in talks as a sign lower-level negotiations earlier in Beijing made progress. The Wall Street Journal reported Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was willing to roll back U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods, though it said Lighthizer and other officials opposed that.

Earlier in Wall Street, stocks climbed on trade optimism following the report Mnuchin might support a cut in U.S. penalty duties on Chinese imports. Technology, industrial and health care companies gained and makers of chemicals and other basic materials jumped. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.8% to 2,635.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7% at 24,370.10. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 7,084.46.

Asian markets welcome "the latest indication of further interest from the U.S. to resolve the U.S.-China trade uncertainty," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. "While skepticism may well persist, and worries build ahead of Chinese growth figures next week, the driving force for intraday market action belongs to trade."

Japan's inflation in December came in weaker than expected, temporarily putting the central bank farther from its target of 2%. Prices rose 0.3%, down from November's 0.8%, as tumbling food costs offset a rise in energy prices.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 54 cents to $52.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 24 cents on Thursday to close at $52.07. Brent crude , used to price international oils, added 47 cents to $61.65 per barrel in London. It lost 14 cents the previous session to $61.18.

The dollar advanced to 109.33 yen from Thursday's 109.24 yen.