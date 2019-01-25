Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Riding Tech Stocks' Wave

01/25/2019 | 07:25am EST

By Associated Press and MarketWatch

Hang Seng, Kosp each up more than 1%

Asian shares finished the week mostly Friday after a moderate rise on Wall Street, mid persisting optimism over the potential for China-U.S. trade talks to help end a tariffs war between the two largest economies..

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed up 0.9%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%, while South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed up 1.7%, while the Shanghai Composite added just 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Japan Steel and SoftBank Group rose in Tokyo. Tech stocks such as Samsung and SK Hynix soared in Seoul, while Taiwan Semiconductor gained in Taipei. Tech stocks also boosted the Hang Seng, with Sunny Optical , AAC and Tencent leading the way. Banks and energy companies led the way in Australia, with Beach Energy and Westpac Banking advancing.

"Our view remains that shares will do better this year thanks to much improved valuations, likely policy support and a stabilization and improvement in global growth. But after a huge rebound since the December lows shares are vulnerable to a short term pull back/re-test of December lows in the face of a long worry list," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index rose 3.63 points, or 0.1%, to 2,642.33. The benchmark U.S. index is up 12.4% over the last month, but it has slipped 1.1% this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22.38 points, or 0.1%, to 24,553.24. About two-thirds of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange closed with gains, but major stock indexes didn't move much. Positive earnings from chip makers the previous day helped fuel gains, but disappointing earnings from Intel and Western Digital on Thursday sent chip stocks down after hours.

The European Central Bank did not change its interest rates or its projection for when it might start raising them. European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said risks to the European economy are increasing and the bank is ready to "adjust all of its instruments" if it runs into serious trouble. The ECB is aiming to raise rates even though the European economy has cooled as countries including Germany have lost some strength.

U.S. crude oil slipped 15 cents to $53.05 a barrel. It rose 1% to $53.13 per barrel in New York overnight. Brent crude , used to price international oils, fell 33 cents to $60.89 per barrel in London. 

   The dollar   edged up to 109.85 yen from 109.53 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 3.88% 46.85 End-of-day quote.3.08%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 2.41% 1.7 End-of-day quote.23.42%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.41% 2591.69 End-of-day quote.3.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 24553.24 Delayed Quote.5.25%
HANG SENG 1.67% 27551.85 Real-time Quote.4.85%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.80% 49.76 Delayed Quote.2.15%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD 0.53% 1910 End-of-day quote.10.34%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.58% 2176.64 Real-time Quote.4.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 6702.5469 Delayed Quote.5.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 7073.4616 Delayed Quote.5.89%
NIKKEI 225 0.97% 20773.56 Real-time Quote.2.86%
S&P 500 0.14% 2642.33 Delayed Quote.5.26%
S&P/ASX 200 0.68% 5905.6 Real-time Quote.3.49%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.04% 8025 End-of-day quote.14.56%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 3.11% 73 End-of-day quote.4.89%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.90% 330.2 End-of-day quote.4.89%
WESTERN DIGITAL 6.70% 40.14 Delayed Quote.8.57%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.62% 25.88 End-of-day quote.2.72%
Latest news "Markets"
01:03pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Point To Another Upbeat Day For Wall Street, Led By Techs
DJ
12:47pTSX futures trade higher on global cues
RE
12:44pStocks gain on earnings, euro rebounds after dovish ECB
RE
12:42pGlobal stocks gain on earnings, euro rebounds after dovish ECB
RE
12:25pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Riding Tech Stocks' Wave
DJ
11:54aOil Ticks Higher as Supply Concerns Outweigh Rising Stocks
DJ
10:58aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most rise; Malaysia leads gains
RE
10:39aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends three-day losing streak, but Vodafone at eight and half low
RE
10:32aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Up Despite Fresh Trade War Fears
DJ
10:31aGlobal Stocks Jump to End a Bumpy Week
DJ
Advertisement

