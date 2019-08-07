Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Pyxus International, Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

08/07/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 8 at 5:30 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's first quarter 2020 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (929) 477-0324 or (800) 289-0571 and use conference ID 8639060. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on August 8, 2019, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 8639060.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-august-8-2019-300898561.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
