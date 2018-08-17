Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Shoot Higher, As Tech Stocks Rebound

08/17/2018 | 04:57am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Traders look to end roller-coaster week on a high note

Asian stock indexes jumped to across-the-board gains in early trading Friday, following the previous days roller-coaster trading that left markets in the red. Thursday's gains in the U.S. and Europe apparently helped brighten sentiment as the week came to an end, as did the prospect of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5%, as precision instruments, metals and shipping led the early gainers. Medical-device maker Terumo was up 2%, as were Sumitomo Metal Mining and major shipper Mitsui O.S.K. (9104.TO)

Chinese stocks were higher, looking to end a rough week on an up note. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.3% after four straight declines and the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.4%. Insurers posted gains, with New China Life Insurance up almost 2%. Tech stocks rebounded and Henan Shuanghui recovered 1.5% after the meat producer closed a slaughterhouse because of African swine fever, reversing some of Thursday's slide.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , down for five straight days, gained 0.7% as tech stocks recovered. Lenovo jumped 5.6% and Tencent was up 3%. Financials were also solid, with insurer Ping An up 1% following its quarterly results.

Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% as Samsung and HK Hynix (000660.SE) pared the previous day's losses.

Singapore's benchmark , which has fallen six days in a row, was up 0.6%, and indexes in Taiwan and Malaysia rose as well.

New Zealand's NZX 50 jumped 0.6% as it neared a fourth straight day of gains and came close to its record closing high, set in July. Australia's benchmark posted modest gains as mining companies, such as Fortescue Metals , fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.66% 2705.19 End-of-day quote.-18.37%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 4.26 End-of-day quote.-12.70%
HANG SENG -0.80% 27083.39 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT --End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.92% 2238.28 Real-time Quote.-8.21%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 3.37% 4.6 End-of-day quote.3.84%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD -1.78% 2865 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 1.31% 43.38 End-of-day quote.-38.21%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 22192.04 Real-time Quote.-2.46%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -0.09% 56.98 End-of-day quote.-18.58%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -2.07% 3647 End-of-day quote.-30.16%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.04% 325.8 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
TERUMO CORP -0.69% 5720 End-of-day quote.6.32%
