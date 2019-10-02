Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink Amid Wall Street Losses, New U.S. Tariffs Against EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks in Japan, Australia down about 2%

Asian markets fell in early trading Thursday, following losses on Wall Street triggered by fresh worries about an economic slowdown.

U.S. stocks are off to their worst start to a quarter since 2008 , as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost more than 800 points in the past two days. Data showing slower job creation and weaker manufacturing output are indicating that the Trump administration's trade war is taking a toll on the U.S. economy.

Global markets were further uneased after the U.S. announced late Wednesday that it planned to slap tariffs as high as 25% on $7.5 billion of European imports , after the WTO ruled the EU improperly favored Airbus over Boeing in a long-running trans-Atlantic dispute.

"The dreary economic data does perhaps suggest that traders could be better sellers in this risk-toxic environment," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8% and New Zealand's NZX 50 slid 1%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia all declined. Markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank , Fast Retailing , Toyota and Honda all sank in Tokyo trading. Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment rose in Hog Kong, while Wharf Real Estate and CNOOC declined. In Australia, Beach Energy , BHP and Westpac Banking all fell.

Markets already were on edge about whether President Donald Trump's tariff battle with Beijing, which is weighing on trade worldwide, might tip the global economy into recession.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are due to meet this month for a 13th round of talks aimed at ending the fight over Beijing's trade surplus and technology policies. The two sides have made conciliatory gestures including postponing or lifting some punitive tariffs, but there has been no sign of progress toward settling the core issues in the dispute.

Also Wednesday, investors increased their bets the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates at its next meeting to shield the economy from slowing growth abroad and the effects of the trade war.

Markets are pricing in a 75% probability the Fed will cut short-term rates by half a percentage point at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. The Fed hasn't cut rates by that large a margin since the 2008 financial crisis.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $52.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged 98 cents on Wednesday to close at $52.64. Brent crude , used to price international oils, lost 6 cents to $57.63 per barrel in London. It fell $1.20 the previous session to $57.69. 

   The dollar   edged down to 107.14 yen from Wednesday's 107.19 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.04% 114.36 Real-time Quote.36.21%
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED -3.15% 2.46 End-of-day quote.88.85%
BHP GROUP -1.89% 36.3 End-of-day quote.8.09%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.02% 367.36 Delayed Quote.16.26%
CNOOC LIMITED -0.84% 11.86 End-of-day quote.-2.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.86% 26078.62 Delayed Quote.11.79%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.41% 63760 End-of-day quote.17.86%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.10% 48.7 End-of-day quote.-2.31%
HANG SENG -0.10% 26014.57 Real-time Quote.0.65%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.76% 2818 End-of-day quote.0.64%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 7550.786121 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.56% 7785.245666 Delayed Quote.19.66%
NIKKEI 225 -0.49% 21778.61 Real-time Quote.9.31%
REGENT MANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 1.79 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2887.61 Delayed Quote.15.19%
S&P/ASX 200 -2.07% 6497.7 Real-time Quote.18.94%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.67% 4200 End-of-day quote.-40.04%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.20% 7159 End-of-day quote.15.84%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -1.65% 29.21 End-of-day quote.18.61%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink Amid Wall Street Losses, New U.S. Tariffs Against EU
DJ
10/02Asian stocks slide as U.S. tariffs on EU fan growth worries
RE
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
10/02Correction to Stock Market Comment
DJ
10/02ADRs Fall, Novartis and Autohome Trade Actively
DJ
10/02Past Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks -- Update
DJ
10/02Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar slides vs yen, euro as U.S. stocks, Treasury yields decline
RE
10/02Global stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
10/02Global stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group