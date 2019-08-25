Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink As Trump Ratchets Up Trade Tensions

08/25/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Deep losses in Tokyo, Hong Kong after Trump says he'll hike tariffs on Chinese goods

Asian markets plunged in early trading Monday, as the trade war between the U.S. and China heated up.

On Friday, President Donald Trump raised tensions by announcing he would raise tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% starting Oct. 1, and hike tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports to 15% from 10%, in two stages, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

Trump said Sunday at the G-7 summit in France that he had some regrets about hiking the tariffs, which the White House later clarified as meaning he regrets he didn't raise them higher.

Japan's Nikkei sank 2.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 3.3%. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.4% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite retreated 1%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.6%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia fell around 1.5% each. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank and robotics maker Fanuc dropped in Tokyo trading, along with Nikon and Fast Retailing . In Hong Kong, food processor WH Group tumbled, with New World Development , Apple component maker AAC and oil producer CNOOC posting heavy losses as well. Samsung and SK Hynix fell in South Korea, while Foxconn sank in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy , Westpac and BHP fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -3.78% 36.95 End-of-day quote.-18.70%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -1.33% 2.22 End-of-day quote.67.29%
BHP GROUP LTD 0.63% 35.42 End-of-day quote.2.83%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.49% 2897.43 End-of-day quote.16.00%
CNOOC LTD -0.35% 11.46 End-of-day quote.-5.76%
FANUC CORP 0.44% 18455 End-of-day quote.14.81%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 1.12% 63940 End-of-day quote.18.19%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG 0.52% 26190.11 Real-time Quote.1.33%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.19% 1952.81 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. 0.80% 10.14 End-of-day quote.-2.31%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 20710.91 Real-time Quote.3.06%
NIKON CORP 0.98% 1340 End-of-day quote.-15.99%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.49% 6426.6 Real-time Quote.15.15%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.15% 4738 End-of-day quote.-32.36%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.22% 27.81 End-of-day quote.10.82%
WH GROUP LTD 0.15% 6.61 End-of-day quote.8.90%
