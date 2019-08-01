Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink As U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ramp Back Up

08/01/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng off more than 2% to lead regional losses

Asian markets sank in early trading Friday after U.S.-China trade tensions reignited.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he intends to slap 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, due to take effect Sept. 1. U.S. stocks dropped immediately after the surprise announcement, along with crude oil prices and U.S. bond yields.

That added to investor unease following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's suggestion Wednesday that the U.S. central bank had no plans for an extended cycle of interest rate cuts.

"Markets are reeling after President Trump expressed his frustration with China's stalling techniques," said Stephen Innes of VM Markets in a report. "With the global markets on edge after Chair Powell's communication failed so miserably, few traders have been willing to step in front of this steamroller."

On Friday, Japan approved the removal of South Korea from its list of most-favored trade partners, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, in Bankgkok, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped China's predatory trade practices in a speech on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting.

Japan's Nikkei slid 2.4% and Hojng Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2%. The Shanghai Composite slipped 1.5% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite retreated 1.6%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Nippon Steel plunged in Tokyo trading, as SoftBank , Toyota and Inpex sank as well. In Hong Kong, Tencent , Sands China and CNOOC fell. Samsung and SK Hynix dropped in South Korea, and Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor declined in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy , BHP and Rio Tinto slumped.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell for a fourth day, losing 0.9% to 2,953.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1% to 26,583.42. The Nasdaq composite ended 0.8% lower at 8,111.12.

The escalation in U.S.-Chinese trade tension comes only a couple of days after both sides resumed negotiations.

In a series of tweets, Trump noted that while slow-moving negotiations have been "constructive," China has not followed through on some prior agreements.

Washington has imposed tariffs of 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Beijing retaliated with tariffs on $110 billion of American goods, including agricultural products, in a direct shot at Trump supporters in the U.S. farm belt.

Unlike earlier tariffs, which were meant to minimize the impact on ordinary Americans by targeting industrial goods, the new ones would affect a wide range of consumer products.

Trump also expressed frustration the Fed isn't cutting interest rates more aggressively.

The Fed cut its key interest rate for the first time in a decade Wednesday, citing uncertainty over the U.S. trade conflicts.

U.S. share price declines come despite unexpectedly strong corporate earnings.

Oil companies Exxon and Chevron will report results on Friday. The government will also release its employment report for July on Friday.

Qualcomm fell 2.7% after the chipmaker gave investors a surprisingly weak profit and revenue forecast because of problems in China. A ban on exports to China's Huawei, which is part of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, hangs over the company.

Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 99 cents to $54.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $4.53 on Thursday -- its biggest drop in more than four years -- to $53.95. Brent crude , used to price international oils, soared $1.51 to $62.01 per barrel in London. It fell $4.55 the previous session to $60.50. 

   The dollar   declined to 107.04 yen from Thursday's 107.35 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -1.41% 2.1 End-of-day quote.56.13%
BHP GROUP LTD -1.23% 40.26 End-of-day quote.19.28%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.93% 120.74 Delayed Quote.10.98%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.81% 2908.77 End-of-day quote.16.45%
CNOOC LTD -0.93% 12.82 End-of-day quote.5.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.05% 26583.42 Delayed Quote.13.96%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.56% 72.46 Delayed Quote.6.26%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG -0.73% 27574.7 Real-time Quote.6.69%
INPEX CORP 0.40% 965.1 End-of-day quote.-0.17%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.59% 2019.36 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
NASDAQ 100 -0.61% 7801.146355 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 8111.120919 Delayed Quote.24.69%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 21540.99 Real-time Quote.8.47%
NIPPON STEEL CORP -0.61% 1706 End-of-day quote.-7.91%
QUALCOMM -2.68% 71.2 Delayed Quote.28.55%
RIO TINTO -3.55% 4539.5 Delayed Quote.21.70%
S&P 500 -0.90% 2953.56 Delayed Quote.18.89%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.32% 6766.6 Real-time Quote.21.23%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.13% 38.05 End-of-day quote.10.29%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.15% 5693 End-of-day quote.-18.73%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.49% 370 End-of-day quote.17.53%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.97% 7092 End-of-day quote.14.76%
