Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink, Led By Losses In Hong Kong, South Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 04:47am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei in the red after giving up early gains

Asian stocks took a turn for the worse after a mixed opening in Pacific Rim markets Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains and was last down 0.3%. Totota (7203.TO) and SoftBank shares rose, though, after reports that the companies will announce a partnership (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-toyota-softbank/toyota-softbank-to-announce-partnership-in-self-driving-other-technologies-source-idUSKCN1ME00Y) later in the day on autonomous driving and other technologies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.7%, led by Chinese companies, as JPMorgan shedded optimism about the mainland. Those standing out include oil major CNOOC falling 2.8% and developer Country Garden sliding almost 3%. Expecting a full-blown trade war by next year, JPMorgan dropped its rating on Chinese stocks to neutral while taking a negative outlook on the yuan and cutting GDP-growth views.

Markets in mainland China remained closed for a weeklong holiday.

South Korea's Kospi sank more than 1% after news reports that the Bank of Korea may hike interest rates later this month. Cosmetics companies were also hit hard after a weak reading on Chinese consumers, with Amorepacific down 10% and Cosmax down 8%.

Australia's ASX 200 was the region's sole bright spot, posting a 0.5% gain. New Zealand's benchmark slipped, and indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were down about 1% each.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMOREPACIFIC CORP --End-of-day quote.
CNOOC LTD -0.38% 15.58 End-of-day quote.38.86%
COSMAX INC --End-of-day quote.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 1.14% 9.72 End-of-day quote.-34.68%
HANG SENG 0.05% 27100.93 Real-time Quote.-9.47%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.32% 2309.75 Real-time Quote.-6.15%
NIKKEI 225 -0.66% 24110.96 Real-time Quote.6.61%
S&P/ASX 200 0.64% 6185.3 Real-time Quote.1.01%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.21% 11055 End-of-day quote.19.90%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.94% 6964 End-of-day quote.-4.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:20aDollar lifted by yield surge, Asia stocks slugged
RE
05:13aDollar lifted by yield surge, Asia stocks slugged
RE
04:47aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink, Led By Losses In Hong Kong, South Korea
DJ
03:25aOil falls as Saudi and Russia quietly agree output rise, U.S. stocks swell
RE
10/03Global stocks firm, U.S. Treasury yields soar, oil at four-year high
RE
10/03Global stocks firm, U.S. Treasury yields soar, oil at four-year high
RE
10/03Dow Industrials Close at New Record
DJ
10/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Hits Record Close For 15th Time In 2018 As Solid Economic Data Bolster Confidence
DJ
10/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Financials lift Wall Street, but rate worry caps gains
RE
10/03TSX rises 0.34 percent, helped by energy
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
2CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at ..
3Barnes & Noble opts for strategic review after takeover interest
4TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Producer
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violated probation; extends monitor's term

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.