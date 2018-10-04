ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink, Led By Losses In Hong Kong, South Korea

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei in the red after giving up early gains

Asian stocks took a turn for the worse after a mixed opening in Pacific Rim markets Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains and was last down 0.3%. Totota (7203.TO) and SoftBank shares rose, though, after reports that the companies will announce a partnership (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-toyota-softbank/toyota-softbank-to-announce-partnership-in-self-driving-other-technologies-source-idUSKCN1ME00Y) later in the day on autonomous driving and other technologies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.7%, led by Chinese companies, as JPMorgan shedded optimism about the mainland. Those standing out include oil major CNOOC falling 2.8% and developer Country Garden sliding almost 3%. Expecting a full-blown trade war by next year, JPMorgan dropped its rating on Chinese stocks to neutral while taking a negative outlook on the yuan and cutting GDP-growth views.

Markets in mainland China remained closed for a weeklong holiday.

South Korea's Kospi sank more than 1% after news reports that the Bank of Korea may hike interest rates later this month. Cosmetics companies were also hit hard after a weak reading on Chinese consumers, with Amorepacific down 10% and Cosmax down 8%.

Australia's ASX 200 was the region's sole bright spot, posting a 0.5% gain. New Zealand's benchmark slipped, and indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were down about 1% each.