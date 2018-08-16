ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip, But Recover From Steeper Early Losses

By Dow Jones Newswire

Tencent continues to slump; Nikkei bounces back into positive territory

Asian stock markets mostly slipped lower in early trading Thursday, but pared early losses after reports that China has agreed to take part in trade negotiations with the U.S. later this month, easing fears of a trade war.

Korea's Kospi was weakest early, down 1% after that market missed Wednesday's declines because of a holiday. Index heavyweight Samsung was off 1.5%, while SK Hynix fell 1.4%.

Japan's Nikkei initially fell as much as 1.5%, fueled in part by overnight gains in the yen, but recovered and was last in positive territory. Nintendo recovered to positive territory after dropping 2.5% lower early in the day, hitting 13-month lows. The latest skid in oil prices also weighed in energy stocks. Oil explorer Inpex , distributor JXTG and Sumitomo Metal Mining were all in negative territory, despite largely making up steep early losses.

After the broader market held up fairly well Wednesday after Tencent's tumble, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was off just 0.6%. Tencent fell 3.2% a day after posting disappointing quarterly earnings.

Chinese stocks improved from early lows, with declines around 1%, as overall sentiment for equities -- especially the mainland's -- remains soft. The Shanghai Composite briefly hit a fresh 2 1/2 -year intraday low, with weakness in energy amid the latest skid in oil prices. It was last down 1%, about the same as the Shenzhen Composite . Internet names were weak amid Tencent's miss, but financials were relatively stable.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down an early 0.4% amid oil's overnight slump and New Zealand's NZX 50 continued to outperform, easing just 0.1%.

Indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia were down slightly.