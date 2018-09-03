Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Take A Step Back To Start September

09/03/2018 | 04:36am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei down; indexes in China, Hong Kong continue to slump

Asian stock markets started September lower in early Monday trading, as trade-war fears increased after the U.S. and Canada missed a deal deadline set for Friday and uncertainty rose about escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China. 

   U.S. markets will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, but S&P 500 futures   were up 0.15%.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4% even with the yen little changed from Friday's end-of-day levels in Tokyo. Steel and energy names were among the biggest laggards, with crude explorer Inpex and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (5401.TO) both down some 1.5%. Meanwhile, Renesas Electronics was down 5% on news it is in the late stages of talks to possibly buy California-based Integrated Device Technology for about $6 billion. Sony and Toyota also logged near-1% declines.

Chinese stocks, already widely down for four straight days, continued to slump. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.4% and the Shenzhen Composite was off 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.3%, as Tencent dropped an additional 2% following the Chinese government's crackdown last week on online games.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.5% as index heavyweights Samsung and Posco fell more than 1.5% each.

New Zealand's NZX 50 was off 0.5%, with Fisher & Paykel (FPH.NZ) sliding 4.5% after the medical-device firm was slapped with a patent-infringement lawsuit, while a2 Milk dropped 2.1%. Australia's ASX 200 tried to buck the trend, rising 0.1% amid early strength in mining and consumer stocks. 

   Benchmarks in Taiwan  , Singapore   and Malaysia   were all down about 0.5%.

