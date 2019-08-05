ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Tumble, Following Wall Street's Lead

By Marketwatch

Nikkei down more than 2% in early trading

Asian stock markets tumbled in early trading Tuesday, following Wall Street's worst day of the year as trade tensions between the U.S. and China grew even worse.

Japan's Nikkei sank 2.%, while South Korea's Kospi fell 1.9% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 2.5%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, as did Toyota and Fast Retailing . Samsung and SK Hynix dropped in South Korea, while Beach Energy and Westpac Banking declined in Australia.

Late Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994, opening the door to new sanctions and ratcheting up already high trade tensions. Earlier, China's currency, the yuan , broke a "line in the sand" below 7 U.S. dollars , apparently in retaliation for President Donald Trump's announcement last week of new 10% tariffs against an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. China also confirmed it was suspending purchases of U.S. agricultural products .

In a note late Monday, Stephen Innes, managing partner of VM Markets, said of the Treasury Department's declaration: "While a mostly symbolic gesture, it underscores rising trade tension and does also increase the likelihood of U.S. Treasury intervention which has traders preparing for worst-case scenarios: a protracted equity market sell-off, lower U.S. bond yields while provoking a stampede into safe havens. . . . How the yuan trades today will be critical for the market's sentiment."

Earlier, Wall Street suffered its worst day of 2019 , with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 767 points. The Dow ended the day down 2.9%, at 25,717.74 , while the S&P declined 87.31 points, or 3%, to close at 2,844.74. The Nasdaq Composite shed 278.03 points to finish at 7,726.04, a decline of 3.5%.

U.S. stock futures fell as well late Monday, suggesting more steep losses when trading opens Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last down more than 300 points, or 1.2%.