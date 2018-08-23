Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Wrestle Between Gains And Losses

08/23/2018 | 04:56am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei nudges up, as Hang Seng pulls back

Asia-Pacific stocks started mixed Thursday, as a number of the region's markets looked to extend four-day winning streaks.

So-called defensive stocks led Japan's market higher, signaling market caution on U.S. trade, political and monetary-policy developments. The Nikkei was up 0.2%, but auto stocks lagged after Wednesday's traded-fueled jump. Suzuki and auto-parts maker Denso dropped about 3%. Among big-cap movers, furniture retailer Nitori was up 3.1% while ground-transportation firm Yamato and health care-equipment maker Sysmex rose some 2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng opened lower, with smartphone-component makers AAC and Sunny Optical reversing some of this week's rebound. Tencent was off 1%, but smartphone maker Xiaomi jumped 3% after its second-quarter report and insurer Ping An rose 1.5% to build on post-second-quarter gains.

Chinese stocks ticked up, with the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite recovering from the previous day's losses, led by financials and real estate while commodities names lagged.

Australia's ASX 200 slipped, with Santos and Qantas Airways among the biggest movers. New Zealand's NZX 50 was on track so snap a seven-session win streak, including record closing highs for the past three days. Air New Zealand falling 2% following its earnings report and Wednesday's 3% jump in oil prices. .

South Korea's Kospi was about flat, as Samsung retreated slightly. Taiwan's Taiex rose, as did benchmarks in Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia , which were closed for holidays Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 1.32% 88.35 End-of-day quote.-36.94%
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.70% 2714.61 End-of-day quote.-18.09%
DENSO CORP 0.84% 5302 End-of-day quote.-22.88%
HANG SENG 0.68% 27933.2 Real-time Quote.-7.32%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.09% 2273.61 Real-time Quote.-7.70%
NIKKEI 225 0.64% 22362.55 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.87% 15720 End-of-day quote.-3.53%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 2.54% 60.93 End-of-day quote.-12.93%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.61% 6.72 End-of-day quote.33.33%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.36% 6242.8 Real-time Quote.3.62%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SANTOS LTD -0.16% 6.27 End-of-day quote.15.05%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -0.05% 94.65 End-of-day quote.-7.02%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 2.91% 7639 End-of-day quote.15.74%
SYSMEX CORP 0.45% 8890 End-of-day quote.-1.22%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.51% 359.4 End-of-day quote.-11.87%
XIAOMI CORP --End-of-day quote.
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -3.11% 3306 End-of-day quote.43.77%
