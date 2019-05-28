Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Mostly Rise After Trump Visit To Japan

05/28/2019 | 09:49am EDT

By Associated Press

Asian stocks mostly rose in Tuesday in the absence of major market-driving news on trade negotiations during the visit of President Donald Trump to Japan.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed up 0.4% to 21,276.38, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi finished 0.2% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 2,909.91.

Trump was closing his state visit to Japan, which began Saturday. Market reaction to his comments was muted.

Trump pointed to the U.S.'s continuing "unbelievably large" trade imbalance with Japan, but he also said a trade deal was coming later this year, noting he expects it "sometime into the future."

Markets in the United States were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Worries about trade friction between the U.S. and China, as well as the friction between the U.S. and Japan, continue to linger.

The 11th round of U.S.-China trade talks ended with no agreement. Instead, the U.S. moved to increase tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to reciprocate.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 35 cents to $58.98 a barrel. The dollar slipped slightly to 109.51 yen from 109.53 yen on Monday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.38% 2892.38 End-of-day quote.15.79%
HANG SENG 0.19% 27369.12 Real-time Quote.5.69%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.39% 2052.25 Real-time Quote.0.13%
NIKKEI 225 0.37% 21260.14 Real-time Quote.5.51%
S&P/ASX 200 0.51% 6484.8 Real-time Quote.14.34%
