Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Weaken Ahead Of Fed Chairman's Report To Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:21am EDT

By Associated Press

Asian shares retreated Tuesday in quiet trading as investors awaited signs of what might be ahead for U.S. interest rates.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was flat at 21,526.22, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi was marginally lower, down 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6%.

Shares fell on Wall Street Monday amid growing speculation an unexpectedly strong pickup in U.S. employment growth last month lead the Federal Reserve to hold back on aggressively cutting its benchmark interest rate. Many investors still expect a cut of a quarter percentage point, but fewer are now expecting a half-point reduction.

The market rallied through much of June after the Federal Reserve signaled that it's prepared to cut interest rates to offset slowing global growth and the fallout from U.S. trade conflicts.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 2,975.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4% to 26,806.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8% to 8,098.38. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 0.9% to 1,561.39.

Investors will be listening closely for any hints on the central bank's interest rate policy on Wednesday and Thursday, when Powell delivers the Fed's semi-annual monetary report to Congress.

"After getting accustomed to trading the bad news is good news regime, investors are still struggling with the good news is the bad direction," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Singapore said in a commentary.

"They shouldn't be as on the macro level; there is still no sign of a turnaround for eurozone activity data or China for that matter," Innes said. "Suggesting downside global growth momentum remains the path of least resistance and if this doesn't trigger a deluge of central bank easing, not sure what will."

Benchmark crude oil dipped 15 cents to $57.51 a barrel. It rose 15 cents to $57.66 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, fell 16 cents to $63.95 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 108.86 Japanese yen from 108.40 yen Monday. The weakened to $1.1213 from $1.1230.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -2.58% 2933.36 End-of-day quote.17.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 26806.14 Delayed Quote.14.91%
HANG SENG -1.62% 28302.34 Real-time Quote.9.51%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.09% 2065.44 Real-time Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 7785.786676 Delayed Quote.23.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.78% 8098.381816 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 -0.48% 2975.95 Delayed Quote.19.29%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.23% 6657.1 Real-time Quote.19.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Weaken Ahead Of Fed Chairman's Report To Congress
DJ
12:54aMost Southeast Asian stocks trade in tight range ahead of Fed chief's testimony
RE
12:12aAsia stocks fall to two-week low as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut, tech stocks drag
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
07/08Global stocks slide on dimming prospects for sharp U.S. rate cut
RE
07/08Global stocks slide on dimming prospects for sharp U.S. rate cut
RE
07/08Global stocks slide on dimming prospects for sharp U.S. rate cut
RE
07/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Lower As Apple, Boeing Shares Slump, Investors Rethink Fed Rate-cut Chances
DJ
07/08TSX falls 0.48 percent to 16,462.95
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
5BLACKROCK INC. : Index-Fund Firms Gain Power, but Fall Short in Stewardship, Research Shows -- Journal Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About