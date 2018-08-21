ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Mostly Fight Their Way Higher

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in China pull back, but Japan, Hong Kong, Korea gain

With a number of Southeast Asian markets closed for a holiday, equities in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region generally continued their winning ways in early trading Wednesday. But S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% in the wake of the fresh political storm encircling President Donald Trump with Paul Manafort's conviction and Michael Cohen's guilty pleas.

Japan's Nikkei was up about 0.5% after the yen pulled back overnight. Automakers benefited, with Toyota and Honda up about 2%.

Chinese stocks opened slightly lower after two days of 1%-plus gains, reversing some of last week's sharp declines. The Shanghai Composite was off 0.4%, while the Shenzhen Composite was down 0.6%. Consumer names were modestly underperforming in initial trading while financials were little changed.

Hong Kong stocks initially joined those on the mainland in starting lower, but the Hang Seng rallied into positive territory, and was last up 0.5%. Ping An surged 4%, while HSBC and China Mobile fell.

Australia's benchmark added to Tuesday's underperformance, pressured further by fresh 1% declines in financials and materials. Stocks were up again in New Zealand, though, with the NZX 50 on pace for another record closing high.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3%, as Samsung rose more than 2%. Taiwan's Taiex rose slightly. Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays.