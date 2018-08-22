ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets: Nikkei, Hang Seng Gain, Shanghai Composite Slips

By Dow Jones Newswire

Ping An jumps in Hong Kong and China

With a number of Southeast Asian markets closed for a holiday on Wednesday, equities in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance. But S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% in the wake of the fresh political storm encircling President Donald Trump with Paul Manafort's conviction and Michael Cohen's guilty pleas.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6% to 22,362.55. Automakers rose, with Toyota up 2.3% and Honda adding 1.9%.

Chinese stocks fell after two days of 1%-plus gains that had reversed some of last week's sharp declines. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.7%, while the Shenzhen Composite lost 1.1%. Insurance stocks rose amid Ping An's (https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-ping-an-roller-coaster-is-back-on-course-1534921987)(2318.HK) strong results, released after the close on Tuesday. Ping An's A shares climbed 2.5%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 0.6% to 27,925.83. Ping An surged 3.3%, while HSBC and China Mobile fell.

Australia's benchmark added to Tuesday's underperformance, pressured further by fresh 1% declines in financials and miners. Stocks were up again in New Zealand, though, with the NZX 50 rising 0.5% to a record close of 9,162.61.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1% to 2,273.33, as Samsung rose 2.9%. Taiwan's Taiex nudged up 0.1% to 10,804.20. Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays.