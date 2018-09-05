Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks A Bit Of A Mess, With Widespread Declines

0
09/05/2018 | 05:45am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hang Seng down more than 1.5%

Asian stock markets posted broad declines in early trading Wednesday, after Wall Street finished weakly following a holiday weekend and European markets fell further after a pause on Monday.

There were broad early declines for Japanese stocks, even though the Nikkei was only down 0.3%. Just five of the Topix's 33 subindexes were higher. Shippers, airlines and real-estate firms led the declines, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (9104.TO) down 2.2% and Mitsui Fudosan off 2%. Amid trade and emerging-market worries, there's also the aftermath of Typhoon Jebi, though few stocks appeared affected so far by the damage it caused in Japan.

Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years killed at least seven people and inflicted widespread damage to Japan's west coast, and forced the indefinite closure of one of the country's largest airports (https://www.wsj.com/articles/typhoon-damage-closes-one-of-japans-largest-airports-indefinitely-1536057425?mod=trending_now_3).

After a rebound Tuesday, Hong Kong stocks were underwater again, with tech names leading the pressure. The Hang Seng was down 1.5%, with Unicom (0762.HK) and China Telecom both down about 1% after jumping yesterday on the potential of the state-controlled wireless firms merging. Meanwhile, internet giant and index heavyweight Tencent was down 2.5%, reversing Tuesday's rebound.

Chinese stocks opened lower after a weeklong losing streak ended Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.6% and the Shenzhen Composite fell 0.4%.

Australia's benchmark was down some 0.7% despite new data that found the economy posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter GDP growth . Stocks were also down in New Zealand .

Samsung sank more than 1%, dragging down South Korea's Kospi . Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia also declined.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 4.01% 3.89 End-of-day quote.4.01%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 5.86% 9.58 End-of-day quote.-9.62%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.10% 2750.58 End-of-day quote.-17.00%
HANG SENG 1.04% 27973.45 Real-time Quote.-6.55%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 2315.15 Real-time Quote.-5.93%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD 0.52% 2493.5 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD -0.67% 2945 End-of-day quote.-22.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 22696.9 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.74% 338.6 End-of-day quote.-16.97%
