News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Advance As U.S., China Resume Trade Talks

03/28/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei gains on mixed economic data; Hang Seng jumps

Asian markets were mostly higher on Friday as U.S. and Chinese officials kicked off a fresh round of trade talks in Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1%. The country's retail sales fell slightly in February from a month earlier, preliminary data showed. But industrial production rose 1.4%, as compared to January's 3.4% decline. The unemployment rate beat market expectations, falling to 2.3% in February from 2.5% in the previous month.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2%. Shares rose in Taiwan and Singapore but fell in Indonesia .

Among individual stocks, SoftBank and Rakuten gained in Tokyo trading, and China Life Insurance and CNOOC advanced in Hong Kong. Samsung slipped in Korea, while BHP and Rio Tinto rose in Australia.

U.S. negotiators, led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, attended a working dinner Thursday night with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is expected to travel to Washington next week.

The three of them posed for a photo at a government guesthouse before negotiations resumed on Friday but did not talk to reporters.

"Investor eyes will be glued to news feeds looking for any more details -- rumored or true -- emerging from the talks. This could cause some abrupt intra-day volatility across the markets," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a market commentary.

News about the talks was read as largely positive by the markets. At a speech in Washington on Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. administration was prepared to continue trade negotiations with China for weeks or even months. This was taken as a sign of commitment to reaching a deal.

On Wall Street, traders shrugged off a discouraging announcement by the Commerce Department. It said U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply in the last three months of 2018 to an annual rate of just 2.2%, due to weakness in consumer spending, business investment, government spending and housing.

Most indexes finished higher, as bond yields rose and financial, technology and industrial stocks climbed. The broad S&P 500 index was 0.4% higher at 2,815.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.4% to 25,717.46. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% to 7,669.17.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 35 cents to $59.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 11 cents to settle at $59.30 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, edged up 37 cents to $67.47 per barrel. The contract shed 14 cents to $67.10 per barrel in London. 

   The dollar   strengthened to 110.78 yen from 110.63 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 0.65% 38.49 End-of-day quote.10.72%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY -2.26% 26.38 End-of-day quote.32.37%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.92% 2994.94 End-of-day quote.19.90%
CNOOC LTD -0.28% 14.32 End-of-day quote.17.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 25717.46 Delayed Quote.10.25%
HANG SENG -0.21% 28714.14 Real-time Quote.11.10%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.97% 2128.15 Real-time Quote.4.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 7320.472296 Delayed Quote.15.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 7669.165695 Delayed Quote.15.19%
NIKKEI 225 -1.61% 21033.76 Real-time Quote.6.81%
RAKUTEN INC -1.53% 1028 End-of-day quote.44.18%
RIO TINTO 1.13% 4383.5 Delayed Quote.17.52%
S&P 500 0.36% 2815.44 Delayed Quote.12.31%
S&P/ASX 200 0.07% 6180.7 Real-time Quote.8.67%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.75% 10545 End-of-day quote.50.54%
