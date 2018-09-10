ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Dip After Trump's Apple-production Comments

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei about flat; indexes in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan slump

Asian stocks were widely lower in early trading Monday, extending last week's selling. President Donald Trump's comments Saturday urging Apple to move its manufacturing to the U.S. helped pressure Asian tech stocks. The region is home to many of the tech giant's key suppliers, especially in China and Taiwan. Indexes in both were down around 1%.

.

After an initial 0.3% decline, the Nikkei was last trading nearly flat, helped by electronics and machinery stocks amid Friday's gains in the dollar. The Nikkei is trying to snap a six-session losing streak. Sony climbed 0.6% while Fanuc and Omron rose more than 1%. Of the 33 Topix subindexes, 20 were up. Banks and insurers were being helped by the end-of-week rise in Treasury yields after the strong U.S. jobs report.

Hong Kong stocks slid along with their mainland counterparts as recent weakness continued. The Hang Seng Index set another 13-month closing low on Friday, and it was last off 1.1%. Macau casinos and Chinese developers remained under pressure amid continued caution regarding U.S.-China trade; the countries' trade gap hit another record in August. Tencent surrendered early gains after undertaking its first stock buyback in four years.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.8% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was off 1.2%.

Korea's Kospi rose 0.1% as beaten-down chip companies Samsung and SK Hynix climbed amid the Trump-Apple comments. But Taiwan's Taiex sank after those same comments, with Apple suppliers such as Foxconn and Largan Precision tumbling.

Australia's ASX 200 recovered from earlier losses, and was around even, while stocks in New Zealand fell. While Singapore's benchmark dropped, indexes in Malaysia and Indonesia gained.