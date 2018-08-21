ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Mixed; Nikkei Down Slightly As Dollar Sags

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in China post cautious gains, while Australian stocks retreat

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as Chinese stocks largely rose while Japanese and Australian indexes slipped

Japan's Nikkei was 0.1% lower in morning trading, continuing Monday's yen-fueled underperformance as the dollar's losing streak hit five days. The latest drop came after President Donald Trump raised some concerns about the Fed's rate-hike cycle. The dollar has hit eight-week lows in Asian trading, falling to Yen109.84 versus Yen110.07 in late New York action and Yen110.60 when Tokyo stock trading ended Monday. The U.S. dollar has fallen in 10 of the past 14 sessions versus the yen through Monday. However, the Nikkei has been holding up rather well with just a 1.6% decline in August as of Monday's close. Insurance and shipping shares lagged Tuesday, as did big names such as Toyota , SoftBank and Fujitsu .

Chinese stocks opened mostly higher after a roller-coaster ride Monday, with big caps outperforming most other indexes in the region. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.5%, after rebounding 1.1% Monday, while the small-cap Shenzhen Composite was up 0.2%. Financials again led the gains while energy lagged.

Hong Kong stocks gave up early gains, as Tencent took a breather following its days-long rebound, while insurers took the lead. The Hang Seng was last about flat. AIA jumped a further 1.5% ahead of its first-half report, while Ping An and China Life were up some 1%. Meanwhile, smartphone-component makers AAC and Sunny Optical each bounced more than 3% following their recent swoons, and CSPC Pharma (1093.HK) rebounded some 5% more to extend its post-earnings gain.

Korea's Kospi was up 0.3% after barely rising Monday, as Samsung and SK Hynix posted solid gains, while Hyundai Motor tumbled 2%.

Australian stocks have been an Asia-Pacific outperformer the past few months, with the country's benchmark hitting 10 1/2 -year highs at a time others in the region are down for 2018. But the ASX 200 was the noted laggard Tuesday with a 0.8% drop on broad declines. Leading the way is materials, coming after a muted earnings report from mining heavyweight BHP In New Zealand, the NZX 50 rose after setting a record closing high the previous day.

Singapore's benchmark index lagged, while Taiwan and Malaysia gained.