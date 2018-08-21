Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Mixed; Nikkei Down Slightly As Dollar Sags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 04:45am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in China post cautious gains, while Australian stocks retreat

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as Chinese stocks largely rose while Japanese and Australian indexes slipped

Japan's Nikkei was 0.1% lower in morning trading, continuing Monday's yen-fueled underperformance as the dollar's losing streak hit five days. The latest drop came after President Donald Trump raised some concerns about the Fed's rate-hike cycle. The dollar has hit eight-week lows in Asian trading, falling to Yen109.84 versus Yen110.07 in late New York action and Yen110.60 when Tokyo stock trading ended Monday. The U.S. dollar has fallen in 10 of the past 14 sessions versus the yen through Monday. However, the Nikkei has been holding up rather well with just a 1.6% decline in August as of Monday's close. Insurance and shipping shares lagged Tuesday, as did big names such as Toyota , SoftBank and Fujitsu .

Chinese stocks opened mostly higher after a roller-coaster ride Monday, with big caps outperforming most other indexes in the region. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.5%, after rebounding 1.1% Monday, while the small-cap Shenzhen Composite was up 0.2%. Financials again led the gains while energy lagged.

Hong Kong stocks gave up early gains, as Tencent took a breather following its days-long rebound, while insurers took the lead. The Hang Seng was last about flat. AIA jumped a further 1.5% ahead of its first-half report, while Ping An and China Life were up some 1%. Meanwhile, smartphone-component makers AAC and Sunny Optical each bounced more than 3% following their recent swoons, and CSPC Pharma (1093.HK) rebounded some 5% more to extend its post-earnings gain.

Korea's Kospi was up 0.3% after barely rising Monday, as Samsung and SK Hynix posted solid gains, while Hyundai Motor tumbled 2%.

Australian stocks have been an Asia-Pacific outperformer the past few months, with the country's benchmark hitting 10 1/2 -year highs at a time others in the region are down for 2018. But the ASX 200 was the noted laggard Tuesday with a 0.8% drop on broad declines. Leading the way is materials, coming after a muted earnings report from mining heavyweight BHP In New Zealand, the NZX 50 rose after setting a record closing high the previous day. 

   Singapore's benchmark index   lagged, while Taiwan   and Malaysia   gained.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -0.68% 80.3 End-of-day quote.-42.68%
AIA GROUP LTD 1.90% 67.15 End-of-day quote.0.37%
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.31% 33.17 End-of-day quote.12.17%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 1.81% 21.99 End-of-day quote.-27.78%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.11% 2698.47 End-of-day quote.-18.57%
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1.14% 17.82 End-of-day quote.12.22%
FUJITSU LTD -0.08% 774.8 End-of-day quote.-5.03%
HANG SENG 1.41% 27592.85 Real-time Quote.-9.11%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.01% 2247.1 Real-time Quote.-8.69%
NIKKEI 225 -0.32% 22199 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 2.17% 57.81 End-of-day quote.-17.39%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.90% 6288.1 Real-time Quote.4.52%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.36% 9984 End-of-day quote.8.29%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -1.69% 87.05 End-of-day quote.-14.49%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.09% 350.8 End-of-day quote.-13.98%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.63% 6760 End-of-day quote.-7.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:11aAsian stocks up on hopes trade tensions may ease, Trump comments weigh on dollar
RE
04:45aASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Mixed; Nikkei Down Slightly As Dollar Sags
DJ
08/20Dow Rises to Highest Level Since February
DJ
08/20TSX rises 0.04 percent, led by Aurora Cannabis
RE
08/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Higher For Third Session As Billion-dollar Deals Shore Up Confidence
DJ
08/20Dow Rises to Highest Level Since February
DJ
08/20Dow on Track for Highest Close Since February
DJ
08/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
08/20LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Rise, Buoyed By Materials Shares And Trade Optimism
DJ
08/20EUROPE : European shares gain on optimism over U.S.-China trade row
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.