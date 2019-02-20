Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Trade War

02/20/2019 | 11:36pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Slow trading turns broadly positive as investors hopeful of deal

Asian stock markets shook off early doldrums Thursday following a report that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were outlining a plan to end the trade war.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% despite a gauge of manufacturing activity falling to a three-year low, suggesting Japanese economic growth is slowing. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.3%

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.7% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5%. Seoul's Kospi was unchanged. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Taiwan advanced along with Southeast Asian markets.

Among individual stocks, Rakuten and Honda advanced in Tokyo trading, and Hyundai Motor gained in Seoul (005380.SE) . Lenovo , Sunny Optical and AAC surged in Hong Kong, while HSBC slid. Bank stocks such as ANZ Banking (ANZ.AU) and Commonwealth Bank rose in Australia.

Investors appeared encouraged by a Reuters report (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-deal-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-china-sketch-outlines-of-deal-to-end-trade-war-sources-idUSKCN1QA07U)that said the U.S. and China had sketched outlines of agreements in principle in six key areas, including cyber theft, intellectual property rights and forced technology transfer. U.S. stock market futures jumped immediately after the report, with Dow futures up more than 100 points.

Earlier, a U.S. envoy said a meeting in Beijing last week "made headway." President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday the talks were "going very well." Trump has suggested he might postpone the tariff hike on $200 billion of goods but made no firm commitment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve reassured investors by releasing minutes of its latest meeting saying, as expected, it will be patient with interest rate hikes amid economic uncertainty.

Lack of details in the Fed's report "leaves the region to await further US-China developments," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. After markets rose on Trump's positive comments, she said, "one should not be surprised" to see more gains.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.2% to 2,784.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 25,954.44. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.03% to 7,489.07.

In Japan, the preliminary reading on a monthly purchasing managers' index fell to 48.5 on a 100-point scale from January's 50.3. It was the second unusually large monthly decline and the PMI's lowest level since October 2016. "Such large falls are rare and suggest that the economy is losing momentum rapidly," said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics in a report.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 8 cents to $57.24 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 71 cents on Wednesday to $57.16. Brent used to price international oils, advanced 2 cents to $67.10 per barrel in London. It gained 63 cents the previous session to $67.08. 

   The dollar   edged down to 110.82 yen from Wednesday's 110.85 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 2.07% 51.85 End-of-day quote.14.08%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.29% 27.27 End-of-day quote.11.82%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.20% 2761.22 End-of-day quote.10.54%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.01% 71.66 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.24% 25954.44 Delayed Quote.10.96%
HANG SENG 0.77% 28472.26 Real-time Quote.9.32%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.63% 3033 End-of-day quote.8.32%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.99% 643.4 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.03% 2228.71 Real-time Quote.9.17%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 4.01% 5.96 End-of-day quote.11.19%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7062.3385 Delayed Quote.11.64%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 7489.069 Delayed Quote.12.83%
NIKKEI 225 0.60% 21431.49 Real-time Quote.6.43%
RAKUTEN INC 0.50% 800 End-of-day quote.12.20%
S&P 500 0.18% 2784.7 Delayed Quote.10.89%
S&P/ASX 200 0.62% 6134.6 Real-time Quote.8.16%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 3.03% 90.1 End-of-day quote.29.45%
