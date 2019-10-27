Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 11:30pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks in Hong Kong, mainland China gain on trade-deal hopes

Asian markets kicked off a busy week by gaining in early trading Monday, after comments Friday that the U.S. and China were close to reaching a "phase one" trade deal.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday and will speak again soon, and that the two sides are close to finalizing parts of a deal .

U.S. officials have said they hope to sign a deal in mid-November. China is reportedly seeking a pause in new tariffs; the next round of U.S. tariff hikes against Chinese goods is set to take effect Dec. 15.

"It's been a tranquil start to a potentially eventful week," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist for AxiTrader, wrote in a note, pointing out that the coming week includes potentially market-moving events such as meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, Brexit developments, and the busiest week of Wall Street's earnings season.

"Behind [recent] doom and gloom, however, short-term investors are smelling a reversal in risk sentiment as even a mini U.S.-China trade deal together with the removal of the no-deal Brexit risk could trigger a decisive turn in sentiment," he wrote.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2%. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.7% and the Shenzhen Composite surged 1.3%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Indonesia advanced. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2%. Markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and New Zealand were closed for holidays.

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc gained in Tokyo trading, along with Honda and Sony . In Hong Kong, Geely Automobile surged, while AIA Group and Sunny Optical posted strong gains. Kia Motors (000270.SE) sank in South Korea, while BHP and Rio Tinto rose in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED -0.73% 74.75 End-of-day quote.15.00%
BHP GROUP 0.06% 35.77 End-of-day quote.4.44%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.48% 2954.93 End-of-day quote.18.30%
FANUC CORPORATION 0.02% 21205 End-of-day quote.31.91%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.14% 14.18 End-of-day quote.3.96%
HANG SENG -0.36% 26676.85 Real-time Quote.3.22%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.19% 2925.5 End-of-day quote.4.48%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.06% 2086.1 Real-time Quote.2.18%
NIKKEI 225 0.22% 22799.81 Real-time Quote.13.67%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.22% 4118 Delayed Quote.10.40%
S&P/ASX 200 0.05% 6742.7 Real-time Quote.18.55%
SONY CORPORATION -0.41% 6314 End-of-day quote.22.65%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 0.17% 116.5 End-of-day quote.67.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
12:30aMost Southeast Asian markets steady on progress in Sino-U.S. trade pact
RE
10/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
10/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets
DJ
10/27As Stocks Hover Near Highs, Past Pullbacks Worry Investors
DJ
10/26PROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Flirts With Record Levels
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : Hong Kong protests push insurer AIA to worst quarterly new business growth
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 30 September 2019
4Oil drops after data shows industrial profits decline in China
5IMMUTEP LIMITED : IMMUTEP : Operational Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group