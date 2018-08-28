ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Surge Ahead As U.S. Trade Worries Ease

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei up, led by exporters; markets in China tread water

Asian stock markets started strong in early Tuesday trading, building on Monday's global gains which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log record closing highs after President Donald Trump announced a pending trade deal with Mexico, easing global trade-war worries.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7%, briefly topping 23,000 for the first time since June 12, with exporters advancing as investors were more optimistic about U.S. trade policies. Many shippers, steel producers and auto makers were some 2% to 4% higher. Mitsui OSK Lines jumped 3%, while Nippon Steel rose 1% and Toyota gained 2%. Analysts warned that initial enthusiasm for the U.S.-Mexico deal is unlikely to last since tougher negotiations likely loom ahead with China and other trading partners.

Hong Kong stocks added to Monday's strong gains, with the Hang Seng up 0.6% early after jumping 2.2% the previous session. Tech shares were among the best performers, with heavyweight Tencent advancing 1.7% and Sunny Optical rising 2.3%. Energy stocks were also strong, with coal company Shenhua (1088.HK) rebounding 3%

In China, the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite were essentially flat in early trading after Monday's 2%-plus jump after the People's Bank of China moved to shore up the yuan .

After meager gains Monday, South Korea's Kospi nudged up 0.5%, as Samsung rose about the same amount. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia all posted solid gains.

Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.6% as vitamin maker Blackmores shot up after posting positive earnings. New Zealand's NSX-50 lagged, just fractionally in positive territory.