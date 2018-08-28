ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Surge, Then Fade Over U.S. Trade News

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei led by exporters; markets in China tread water

Asian stock markets started strong Tuesday, but gains faded as the day wore on.

The initial push built on Monday's global gains, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log record closes after President Donald Trump announced a pending trade deal with Mexico, easing global trade-war worries.

Japan's Nikkei briefly topped 23,000 for the first time since June 12, before running out of steam. The index ended up just 0.1% at 22,813.47. Exporters advanced; Mitsui OSK Lines jumped 2.1%, while Nippon Steel rose 0.6% and Toyota gained 0.8%. Analysts warned that initial enthusiasm for the U.S.-Mexico deal is unlikely to last since tougher negotiations likely loom ahead with China and other trading partners.

Hong Kong stocks also failed to hold much of their early gains, with the Hang Seng ending up 0.3% at 28,351.62. Tech shares were among the best performers, with heavyweight Tencent advancing 1.3% and Sunny Optical rising 2.2%. Energy stocks were also strong, with coal company Shenhua (1088.HK) rebounding 2.7%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite were little changed after Monday's 2%-plus jump after the People's Bank of China moved to shore up the yuan . The Shanghai index slipped 0.1% to 2,777.98 and the Shenzhen index nudged up 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.2%, as Samsung rose 0.5%. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia all posted solid gains.

Australia's ASX 200 firmed up 0.6% as vitamin maker Blackmores shot up 12% after posting positive earnings. New Zealand's NSX-50 ticked up 0.1% to another record in a session that was shortened because of data problems.