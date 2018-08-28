Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Surge, Then Fade Over U.S. Trade News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei led by exporters; markets in China tread water

Asian stock markets started strong Tuesday, but gains faded as the day wore on.

The initial push built on Monday's global gains, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log record closes after President Donald Trump announced a pending trade deal with Mexico, easing global trade-war worries.

Japan's Nikkei briefly topped 23,000 for the first time since June 12, before running out of steam. The index ended up just 0.1% at 22,813.47. Exporters advanced; Mitsui OSK Lines jumped 2.1%, while Nippon Steel rose 0.6% and Toyota gained 0.8%. Analysts warned that initial enthusiasm for the U.S.-Mexico deal is unlikely to last since tougher negotiations likely loom ahead with China and other trading partners.

Hong Kong stocks also failed to hold much of their early gains, with the Hang Seng ending up 0.3% at 28,351.62. Tech shares were among the best performers, with heavyweight Tencent advancing 1.3% and Sunny Optical rising 2.2%. Energy stocks were also strong, with coal company Shenhua (1088.HK) rebounding 2.7%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite were little changed after Monday's 2%-plus jump after the People's Bank of China moved to shore up the yuan . The Shanghai index slipped 0.1% to 2,777.98 and the Shenzhen index nudged up 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.2%, as Samsung rose 0.5%. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia all posted solid gains.

Australia's ASX 200 firmed up 0.6% as vitamin maker Blackmores shot up 12% after posting positive earnings. New Zealand's NSX-50 ticked up 0.1% to another record in a session that was shortened because of data problems.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKMORES LIMITED 11.53% 162 End-of-day quote.-14.14%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 0.94% 18.19 End-of-day quote.-22.23%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.89% 2780.9 End-of-day quote.-16.09%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.01% 26049.64 Delayed Quote.4.33%
HANG SENG 0.29% 28328.99 Real-time Quote.-7.54%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.14% 2302.71 Real-time Quote.-6.88%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD -1.61% 2864 End-of-day quote.-25.03%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 7559.1329 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8017.8952 Delayed Quote.15.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.06% 22813.47 Real-time Quote.-0.71%
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP 0.96% 2263.5 End-of-day quote.-23.17%
S&P 500 0.77% 2896.74 Real-time Quote.7.52%
S&P/ASX 200 0.57% 6304.7 Real-time Quote.3.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 6.68% 98.2 End-of-day quote.-3.54%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.98% 361 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.99% 6966 End-of-day quote.-4.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:12pGlobal Stocks Rise as U.S., Mexico Near Trade Deal
DJ
12:48pASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Surge, Then Fade Over U.S. Trade News
DJ
12:05pGlobal Stocks Rise as U.S., Mexico Near Trade Deal
DJ
11:02aEuropean shares reach two-week high after NAFTA deal; autos rally
RE
10:54aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks: Italy Under Pressure, London Surges
DJ
10:49aWorld stocks hit six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears
RE
10:46aWorld stocks hit six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears
RE
10:41aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Flat Near Record Levels As Trade Fears Are Seen Receding
DJ
10:37aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE catches up on trade rally
RE
10:28aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Climbs, Led By Mining Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ
5World stocks hit six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.