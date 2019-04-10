Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Australia, Which Called New Elections Thursday, Leads Asia Markets Lower In Early Trading

04/10/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

By MarketWatch, MarketWatch

Australia's prime minister on Thursday called a May 18 election that will be fought on issues including climate change, asylum seekers and economic management.

Morrison's conservative coalition is seeking a third three-year term. But Morrison is the third prime minister to lead a divided government in that time and only took the helm in late August.

Opinion polls suggest his reign will become one of the shortest in the 118-year history of Australian prime ministers on election day. The polls suggest center-left opposition leader Bill Shorten will become the eighth prime minister since the country plunged into an extraordinary period of political instability in 2007. 

   Australian stocks AU:XJO were falling in early Thursday trading, with the S&P/ASX 200   off 0.4%.

Stocks in Japan and South Korea have started little changed following a directionless day regionally yesterday and overnight gains in the U.S. Korea's Kospi is up 0.1% as it looks at a 10th-straight gain while Japan's Nikkei is flat. But New Zealand equities are finally rebounding, with the NZX-50 up 0.6% following 6-straight declines.

Chinese stocks are generally lower amid fresh softness in Asia and even as March's inflation generally rose as expected in the country. Shenzhen indexes are down about 0.25% while the large-cap CSI 300 is off a bit less. The Shanghai Composite , meanwhile, is little changed. Electric-vehicle makers are solid earlier amid a new subsidy policy while alcoholic-beverage makers are broadly retreating after recent strength.

This story was compiled from Associated Press and Dow Jones Newswires reports

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.07% 3241.93 End-of-day quote.29.79%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.08% 2218.42 Real-time Quote.8.67%
NIKKEI 225 -0.53% 21687.57 Real-time Quote.8.93%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.52% 6190.9 Real-time Quote.10.19%
