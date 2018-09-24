Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Australian, New Zealand Stocks Edge Lower Amid Holidays In Asia

09/24/2018 | 03:12am CEST

By DJ Newswires

Trading was off to a quiet start for Asian equities on Monday with Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan markets all closed for holidays.

Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.3% on early weakness in financials. The market was expected to have support from the early 1% gain in oil prices following a meeting of major oil producers which essentially maintained the status quo.

See also: Oil producers say they can ramp up output as needed to meet any shortages in global oil market

New Zealand's NZX 50 was down 0.5% at midday following an end-of-day spike which gave the index its first record-high close of September. 

   Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures   were down 0.2%.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 26743.5 Delayed Quote.8.19%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7531.0719 Delayed Quote.17.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.51% 7986.9551 Delayed Quote.16.29%
NIKKEI 225 0.82% 23869.93 Real-time Quote.4.85%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2929.48 Real-time Quote.9.57%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.27% 6178.7 Real-time Quote.2.14%
