ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Enter Bull Market After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Shanghai Composite logs best day since June 2015

China stocks rallied Monday, leading gains across the region after President Donald Trump said he would postpone a March 1 deadline for a U.S. tariff hike on Chinese imports following weekend talks on a battle over Beijing's technology ambitions.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 5.6%, poised for its best one-day percentage gain since June 2015, according to FactSet Research. Shares are now up just over 20% from a Jan. 3 low of 2,464.36, meeting one popular definition of a bull market.

The smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 5.6%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.5%, Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.3% and Seoul's Kospi was flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.5%. Taiwan gained 0.7% and New Zealand stocks rose 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Nintendo and Sony rose in Japan, while Samsung rose slightly and SK Hynix fell in Korea. Geely Automotive (0175.HK) and China Construction Bank were among the top gainers in Hong Kong, while energy stocks, such as Beach Energy , advanced in Australia.

Trump gave no details Sunday but said U.S.-Chinese talks in Washington made "substantial progress." He said he would postpone a March 1 deadline for 10% punitive tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to rise to 25% but announced no new date.

The fight has threatened to disrupt global trade and weigh on economic growth that shows signs of slowing.

Trump's announcement should reassure financial markets, but stock price gains might be limited because investors already expected such a move, analysts said.

"The latest news may not offer a significant boost to start the week," said Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Nonetheless, it helps to underpin positive investor sentiment."

The world's two biggest economies have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in the fight over U.S. complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Washington wants China to roll back plans for government-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other technologies. Europe, Japan and other trading partners echo U.S. complaints those violate Beijing's free-trade obligations.

Investors are watching February manufacturing indicators due out this week for signs of further deceleration in global activity.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $57.13 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 30 cents to $57.26 on Friday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, lost 16 cents to $66.96 per barrel in London. It added 5 cents the previous session to $67.12.

The dollar declined to 110.66 yen from Friday's 110.68 yen.