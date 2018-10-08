Log in
Sandesara Promoted Sterling Biotech Limited to Settle Loans Outside IBC

10/08/2018 | 09:39am CEST

Sandesara Aims at Settling Loans Outside IBC by Promoting Sterling Biotech Limited

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Through its representatives, Sterling Biotech is currently in discussions with the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to settle outstanding loan amounts. On June 11, 2018, the company was admitted for insolvency proceedings under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The CoC'S legal representative has stated that funds have been deposited in an escrow account to settle dues after the CoC sought to amicably engage and resolve Sterling Biotech's outstanding dues. The settlement will be completed outside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Baker Tilly, a global top 10 accountancy and finance practice by revenues, with Chicago, USA headquarters, represents Sterling Biotech Limited. Through its financial advisors, the company has demonstrated a credible and compelling offer of a One Time Settlement (OTS) which has been accepted by 85% of the CoC, currently just short of the 90% mark required to protect minority interests.

Sources close to Sterling Biotech's Directors, Chetan and Nitin Sandesara, stated that an escrow account has been established and funded with the intention of resolving the matter.

Both the CoC and Sterling Biotech are confident of getting the mandate in excess of the 90 percent threshold, with a number of the institutions involved being in an advanced stage of getting respective board and credit approvals.

A final green light for the out-of-court settlement by majority members is expected to create a positive trend in the insolvency proceedings for corporates from an Indian perspective.

As of this time, there has been no official comment from Sterling Biotech Limited or representatives for Mr. Nitin Sandesara or Mr. Chetan Sandesara.

Contact Info:
Name: Sterling Biotech
Email: info@sterlingbiotech.in
Organization: Sterling Biotech
Address: C - 25, Laxmi Towers, 'A' - 601, 6th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Phone: +91-22-26541241

For more information, please visit http://www.sterlingbiotech.in

SOURCE: Sterling Biotech



https://www.accesswire.com/513602/Sandesara-Promoted-Sterling-Biotech-Limited-to-Settle-Loans-Outside-IBC



