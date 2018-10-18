Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Chinese Stock Markets Hit Fresh 4-year Low To Lead Asian Region Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 06:41am EDT

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei slips, weighed by energy stocks; Korea's central bank stays pat

Asian stock markets fell Thursday, including a steep retreat in China, after Wall Street logged losses and Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested more U.S. interest-rate hikes ahead.

Chinese stocks led the region's decline. The Shanghai Composite was down nearly 3% and the Shenzhen Composite fell 2.7% as both hit fresh four-year lows.

In Chinese trading, oil stocks were among the weakest plays, while tourism and winemakers also underperformed. China International Travel Service (601888.SH) , one of the consumer "white horses," fell another 6.8% after dropping the 10% daily limit during Wednesday's session as gambling reportedly isn't coming to Hainan island, as some had hoped. Also, on Wednesday the U.S. Treasury declined to label China a currency manipulator , but said it was concerned about the yuan's recent weakness.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8%, with energy stocks weak while financials were up amid fresh overnight gains in bond yields. After crude's latest decline Wednesday, oil distributor Idemitsu Kosan was down 5.9% and oil explorer Inpex dropped 2%.

The prospects of still-higher interest rates helped financials. Sony Financial , whose primary business is insurance, was up 2% while major bank Resona gained 0.7%, well off earlier highs. Elsewhere, Japan's exports fell in September for the first time in almost two years, weighed down over fears of the U.S.-China trade dispute and a global economic slowdown.

After Wednesday's holiday and strong regional gains, Hong Kong stocks were little changed even amid declines elsewhere in the region. The Hang Seng Index was about flat. The energy sector declined following Wednesday's crude-price slide. Oil giant CNOOC was down 2% and Sinopec (600028.SH) was off 4.3%. But developer New World rose 1%.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.9%, as the Bank of Korea announced it would keep its monetary policy steady. Chip maker SK Hynix was down 2.4%.

Australia's benchmark was about flat, with energy companies declining. New Zealand's index slipped, as Air New Zealand fell after the drop in oil prices. 

   Markets in Taiwan  , Singapore  and Malaysia   were all down.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP -6.84% 51.9 End-of-day quote.46.35%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -4.02% 6.21 End-of-day quote.5.71%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.60% 2561.61 End-of-day quote.-22.70%
CNOOC LTD 2.33% 14.92 End-of-day quote.32.98%
HANG SENG -0.05% 25402.97 Real-time Quote.-13.76%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 0.00% 5740 End-of-day quote.24.24%
INPEX CORP 0.28% 1438 End-of-day quote.0.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.82% 2148.62 Real-time Quote.-12.16%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. 0.82% 9.89 End-of-day quote.-16.04%
NIKKEI 225 -0.80% 22658.16 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
RESONA HOLDINGS INC 1.50% 607.2 End-of-day quote.-11.55%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 2.29% 2497 End-of-day quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:41aASIA MARKETS: Chinese Stock Markets Hit Fresh 4-year Low To Lead Asian Region Lower
DJ
06:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slips below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles
RE
06:28aEUROPE MARKETS: European Bourses Edge Mostly Higher As Strong Earnings Remain In Focus
DJ
06:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slips below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles
RE
06:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slips below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles
RE
06:07aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most drop in line with broader Asia
RE
05:55aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE Gains Slightly As Pound Trades Flat Amid Brexit Uncertainty
DJ
05:28aEUROPE : European shares edge up as earnings flurry quells Fed angst
RE
05:26aDollar stands tall, stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
05:24aDollar stands tall, stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles
5CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Shares Surge After 3Q Sales Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.