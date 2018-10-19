ASIA MARKETS: Chinese Stocks Bounce Back Despite Disappointing GDP Numbers

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei drops, as do most other markets in the region

Asian stocks mostly dropped in early trading Friday after China's third-quarter GDP growth came in below expectations, though Chinese stocks bounced back into positive territory.

Stocks in mainland China initially fell about 1% after the report, but boomeranged to gains as trading continued. The Shanghai was last up 0.6% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was up 0.7%. China's gross domestic product grew 6.5% (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-growth-slows-to-6-5-finance-officials-try-to-soothe-worried-investors-1539917129?mod=mktw) from the same quarter a year earlier, down slightly from 6.7% growth in the previous quarter and off analysts' expectations of a 6.6% growth. The pace was China's worst since the first quarter of 2009. But investors were apparently heartened by statements from Chinese banking regulators to remain calm. Meanwhile, energy stocks were again weak as oil prices fell more overnight, though big-cap financials were modestly higher.

Hong Kong stocks turned around as well, with the Hang Seng Index last up 0.1% after falling almost 1% early. Energy stocks extended yesterday's underperformance as oil prices declined further Thursday. The tech sector was also hit, with Tencent and Sunny Optical off more than 1%.

Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2%, as the machinery sector sank 2.3%, with manufacturer Komatsu shedding 4.3%. Meanwhile, in tech, Sharp and Nintendo were both down some 3% amid fresh yen strength.

South Korea's Kospi was off 0.7%, and Taiwan's Taiex slid about 1%. Australia's ASX 200 -- the one gainer in the region Thursday -- receded 0.3%, while New Zealand's benchmark fell more than 1%. Benchmark indexes in Singapore and Malaysia were down slightly.