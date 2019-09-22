Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Chinese Stocks Pulled Lower By Pharma, Tech Losses

09/22/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

By MarketWatch, MarketWatch , Associated Press

Nikkei closed for holiday; Australia gains

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw an opening advance quickly fade on Monday, led by AAC Technologies as it extended last week's losses with a 3.2% drop in morning trading.

The Hang Seng recently was off 0.8%.

Chinese pharma stocks contributed to the early losses with Sino Biopharmaceutical off by 3.2% and CSPC Pharmaceutical declining 2.1%. China Railway Group was down 0.4% and China Communications Construction dropped 1.2%. 

    The Shanghai Composite   dropped 1.3% while the Shenzhen Composite was down 1.5%.

Action was relatively subdued after developments on the trade front moved markets last week.

Mid-level talks were held in Washington on Thursday for the first time in almost two months as U.S. and Chinese negotiators attempted to find common ground to pave the way for high-level talks scheduled for October. But White House adviser Michael Pillsbury, in an interview with the South China Morning Post last week, warned that if a trade deal is not reached soon, the U.S. could escalate its tariffs on Chinese goods to 50% or even 100%.

Around the region, Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

South Korea's Kospi ticked down 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were little changed. 

   Australia's S&P/ASX 200   rose 0.4%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.24% 3006.45 End-of-day quote.20.36%
HANG SENG -0.21% 26432.86 Real-time Quote.2.27%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.60% 2091.62 Real-time Quote.2.45%
NIKKEI 225 0.16% 22079.09 Real-time Quote.10.14%
S&P/ASX 200 0.35% 6752.5 Real-time Quote.18.97%
