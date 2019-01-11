Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Fed Restraint, Trade Hopes Bolster Asian Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 03:57am EST

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng rise following Wall Street's gains

Asian markets saw a largely positive session Friday as investors cheered a more restrained Federal Reserve and U.S.-China trade talks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.9% and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.7%. Australia's S&P ASX 200 slipped 0.3%. Shares rose Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia .

Among individual stocks, Japan's Fast Retailing , owner of Uniqlo stores, jumped 6% despite reporting an 8% slump in year-over-year operating profit last quarter. Shares of camera makers Olympus and Nikon surged. In Hong Kong, Apple component makers AAC and Sunny Optical continued to rebound from last week's losses. Samsung rose more than 1% in Korea.

Earlier, U.S. stocks bounced back from a rocky start on Thursday, recording their fifth straight gain. Macy's (M) suffered its biggest loss of all time, putting a drag on retailers. But industrial companies rallied after U.S. negotiators said China had agreed to buy more energy and agricultural products and manufactured goods. The S&P 500 index gained 0.5% to 2,596.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 24,001.92 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%6,986.07.

In a speech on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the central bank has the "ability to be patient" with its plans to gradually raise interest rates. He echoed the tone of Fed officials who were present at a meeting last month.

Minutes of the meeting, which were released a day earlier, showed the officials believed that the central bank could afford to be "patient" with rate hikes, given volatile stock markets, trade tensions and shaky global growth. A market-sensitive Fed is reassuring to investors who fear its tightening policies would send the U.S. economy into recession.

Talks between American and Chinese negotiators may have ended without significant breakthroughs, but traders are choosing to focus on the positives. The fact that talks lasted a day longer than planned, the release of conciliatory statements from both sides and the possibility of higher-level talks in the near future are fueling gains in Asia. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said late Thursday that he expects China top trade official, Vice Premier Liu He, to visit the U.S. for more trade talks later this month.

"Positive signs on the trade war front continue to resonate favorably with investors, all of which suggest Asia stocks are ready for gains," Stephen Innes, head of Asia Pacific trading at Oanda, said in a Friday research note.

Oil prices were poised for a 10th straight session of gains. Benchmark U.S. crude shook off earlier losses to rise nearly 1% to $53.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract is has surged by 23.7 percent since Dec. 24. It added another 23 cents to $52.59 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, added 0.5% to $61.98 per barrel on Friday. 

   The dollar   eased to 108.28 yen from 108.43 yen late Thursday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.90% 44 End-of-day quote.-3.19%
APPLE 0.32% 153.8 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.36% 2535.1 End-of-day quote.1.49%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 24001.92 Delayed Quote.2.89%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -2.14% 52060 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
HANG SENG 0.54% 26630.02 Real-time Quote.2.48%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.60% 2073.9 Real-time Quote.0.99%
NASDAQ 100 0.31% 6620.9417 Delayed Quote.4.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 6986.0678 Delayed Quote.4.85%
NIKKEI 225 0.97% 20359.7 Real-time Quote.2.06%
NIKON CORP -2.06% 1616 End-of-day quote.1.32%
OLYMPUS CORP 0.55% 3645 End-of-day quote.10.45%
S&P 500 0.45% 2596.64 Delayed Quote.3.12%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.36% 5774.6 Real-time Quote.2.34%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 5.35% 66.95 End-of-day quote.-3.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease
DJ
03:57aASIA MARKETS: Fed Restraint, Trade Hopes Bolster Asian Markets
DJ
03:42aEUROPE : European shares surf on post-Christmas recovery rally
RE
02:03aAsia stocks crawl to five-week high, yuan makes big weekly gains
RE
01:54aAsia stocks crawl to 5-week high, yuan makes big weekly gains
RE
01/10Stocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
01/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Ground Despite Concerns About Global Growth
DJ
01/10Stocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
01/10Stocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
01/10MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow And S&P 500 Exit Correction Territory As Stocks Extend Winning Streak To Fifth Day
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.