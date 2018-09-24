Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Under Pressure As New Tariffs Take Effect; Holidays Keep Rest Of Asia Quiet

09/24/2018 | 09:36am CEST

By DJ Newswires

Several Asian markets closed for holidays

Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday, as trade tensions returned at the start of the week for Asia, which was dulled by the closure of several markets for holidays.

Last week marked a strong one for Asia, with the Shanghai Composite logging its best week in over two years, in a rally that extended across global markets. Those gains were led by the U.S. amid optimism over the economy and a calmer view of the trade situation.

But some of that upbeat momentum faded Monday as U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods officially kicked in, and China reportedly canceled trade talks that had been planned for the coming days. Beijing has also retaliated with levies on $60 billion in U.S. goods. And any reaction to trade headlines from the Shanghai Composite would have to wait as China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan markets were all closed for holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%, with financial and real-estate companies bearing the brunt of losses. China Resources Land tumbled nearly 4% and China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (0836.HK) fell over 2%,

Elsewhere, Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.1%, with a drop of 1.6% for Newcrest Mining. There were some bright spots as major oil companies benefited from a gain of around 2% in Brent and WTI crude prices after a meeting of major oil producers essentially maintained the status quo on global production.

See also: Oil producers say they can ramp up output as needed to meet any shortages in global oil market

New Zealand's NZX 50 closed down 0.4%.

In the U.S., stocks were setting up for a weaker session, with Dow futures off 66 points and S&P 500 futures falling 6.2 points. Some investors worry that Wall Street is ignoring the potential for a simmering trade conflict after the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked its first record since Jan. 26.

-- Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this report

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 2.79% 29.5 End-of-day quote.26.88%
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 2.16% 14.16 End-of-day quote.-2.88%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.50% 2797.48 End-of-day quote.-15.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 26743.5 Delayed Quote.8.19%
HANG SENG -1.57% 27492.62 Real-time Quote.-6.69%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7531.0719 Delayed Quote.17.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.51% 7986.9551 Delayed Quote.16.29%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.57% 19.46 End-of-day quote.-13.37%
NIKKEI 225 0.82% 23869.93 Real-time Quote.4.85%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2929.48 Real-time Quote.9.57%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.12% 6186.9 Real-time Quote.2.14%
