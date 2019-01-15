Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Japan Leads Asia Markets Lower As Car, Bank Stocks Are Weak

01/15/2019 | 10:33pm EST

By MarketWatch, MarketWatch

Most Asia Pacific stock indexes fell early Wednesday, giving back a portion of Tuesday's wide gains.

Japan was the laggard, pressured somewhat by fresh gains in the yen. The Nikkei is down 0.7%, hit by weakness in auto and financial stocks in Japan. Honda is down 1.6% while Nomura shed 2.2%. But weakness is broad, with 27 of the 33 Topix subindexes lower.

Hong Kong, Tuesday's best-performing market in Asia, gave back some of those gains Wednesday. The Hang Seng was down 0.2% and the China Enterprises Index was off 0.4%.

Local developers are broadly lower, with Sun Hung Kai down nearly 1.5%, as HSBC calls for 10-15% drop in property prices before recovering in 2H. Aluminum company (0486.HK) as dropped 3.5% after the U.S. Senate advanced a measure that would block the Trump administration's proposal to remove the company from its sanctions blacklist.

Chinese big caps edged lower after yesterday's strong gains while smaller stocks are a bit higher. The Shanghai Composite is off 0.1% and the big-cap CSI 300 eased 0.3% after yesterday's 2% jump. Energy continues to outperform but utilities and tech are weak. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Composite is essentially flat and the startup-heavy ChiNext has risen 0.3%.

Singapore stocks are higher in early trading after logging one of Asia's biggest gains yesterday. As other markets in the region struggle for direction, the Straits Times Index is up 0.2%. Electronics maker Venture gained an initial 1.5%, though commodities suppliers are weaker.

Indexes in Malaysia are off a half-percent. Meanwhile, New Zealand is logging a 0.5% gain. That market missed out on the run to session highs that Asian stocks saw Tuesday, making it one of the day's few decliners. Despite the struggles for many Asian equities, S&P 500 futures remain slightly higher.

This story was compiled from Dow Jones Newswire reports.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.36% 2570.34 End-of-day quote.2.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 24065.59 Delayed Quote.3.16%
HANG SENG 2.04% 26776.66 Real-time Quote.3.60%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.55% 3219 End-of-day quote.14.96%
NASDAQ 100 1.97% 6669.638 Delayed Quote.3.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.71% 7023.8344 Delayed Quote.4.08%
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 20555.29 Real-time Quote.1.72%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 2.76% 450 End-of-day quote.9.01%
S&P 500 1.07% 2610.3 Delayed Quote.3.02%
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED 0.27% 3.65 End-of-day quote.-0.54%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 1.57% 2.58 End-of-day quote.-1.53%
