News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Japan Leads Asian Stock Markets Higher In Bid To End September On Bright Note

09/28/2018 | 04:47am CEST

By MarketWatch, MarketWatch

September may have not had a smooth start for Asian stocks but it is looking like it will end well. Broad gains are being seen across the region Friday, with Japan's Nikkei leading the way with a 1.6% gain.

The Tokyo index has topped its January high, returning to levels last seen in late 1991, helped by the dollar's overnight jump that is being extended this morning versus the yen. The greenback is at 2018 highs in topping Y113.50. Among individual stocks, Sony has jumped 2.8%, nearly doubling this week's rebound and setting another 11-year best.

Meanwhile, gains of about 0.5% are being logged in a number of other Asian stock markets

Hong Kong stocks have started well amid gains elsewhere in the region and after overnight advances overseas. The Hang Seng is up 0.5% and the China Enterprises Index has bounced 0.8% in more than reversing yesterday's pullback. Mainland oil majors are up more than 1%, as are insurers Ping An and AIA. But property stocks are continuing this week's weakness.

Chinese stocks are logging muted gains ahead of the week-long National Day holiday next week. Trailing the bigger moves elsewhere in many other Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite is up 0.2% with other benchmarks logging similar advances.

South Korea's Kospi lags its Asian peers, weighed down by Samsung Electronics, which is down 1% in early trading after news late Thursday its Chairman Lee Sang-hoon was indicted for allegedly violating labor-union laws while he was CFO from 2012 to 2017. The Kospi is down 0.3%.

The New Zealand ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index was unchanged in September at 118, remaining close to historical average. The Current Conditions Index fell 4 points to 120, while the Future Conditions Index lifted 2 points to 116. Still, one of the most useful questions in the survey is whether respondents think it's a good time to buy a major household item. This question bucked the trend, dipping 6 points to be the lowest in three years. Stocks in New Zealand

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.54% 2791.77 End-of-day quote.-15.76%
HANG SENG -0.51% 27675.38 Real-time Quote.-7.55%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.62% 2347.77 Real-time Quote.-5.20%
NIKKEI 225 -0.99% 23796.74 Real-time Quote.5.57%
