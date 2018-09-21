Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Again Leads Widespread Asian-market Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 04:53am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Export-heavy stocks rise on weaker yen; China stocks stay pat

Asian stocks markets were mostly higher in early trading Friday, building on fresh gains seen overnight in Europe and the U.S.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5%, helped by more declines in the yen during overseas trading. Up 3.5% last week, the index is on its way to slightly surpassing that in this holiday-shortened week ahead of another three-day weekend. Friday's gains were driven by insurers and metals companies, with Japan Post Insurance up 2% while Pacific Metals and Mitsui Mining & Smelting (5706.TO) each jumped about 4%. Buoyed by the falling yen, export-heavy electronics companies such as Kyocera and TDK rose, though Sony fell 2%

Hong Kong stocks extended their recent rebound, with the Hang Seng Index up 0.3% after having climbed five of the prior six days to log a 2 1/2 -week closing high Thursday. Financials performed well with China Construction Bank , Ping An and AIA up more than 1%. Tencent rose (0700.HK) 1.4%. But CNOOC dropped 2% on the overnight pullback in oil prices.

Chinese stocks continued their pause. The Shanghai Composite was fractionally lower while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was up slightly. Consumer plays, including tourism-related, started well ahead of upcoming holidays and the State Council's latest paper on consumption. With solid profitability, steady cash flow and still-benign fundamentals, Galaxy Securities expects the food-and-beverage sector to continue outperforming the broader market. But energy names were down on the overnight drop in oil prices.

Korea's Kospi advanced slightly ahead of a weeklong holiday, with Samsung and SK Hynix dropping. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia all rose as well.

Down Under, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.5%, as mining giant Rio Tinto gained after announcing a $3.2 billion share buyback plan , while New Zealand's NSZ-50 slipped.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD -0.38% 65.5 End-of-day quote.-2.09%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.03% 6.85 End-of-day quote.-11.72%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.06% 2729.24 End-of-day quote.-17.65%
CNOOC LTD -1.74% 14.68 End-of-day quote.30.84%
HANG SENG 0.18% 27465.76 Real-time Quote.-8.41%
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO LTD 0.69% 2643 End-of-day quote.-0.86%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.77% 2325.83 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
KYOCERA CORP 0.17% 6630 End-of-day quote.-12.26%
MITSUI MINING AND SMELTING CO LTD 1.62% 3130 End-of-day quote.-53.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.01% 23674.93 Real-time Quote.3.99%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2.80% 3860 End-of-day quote.21.77%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -0.54% 64.8 End-of-day quote.-6.90%
RIO TINTO 2.54% 3817 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
S&P/ASX 200 0.52% 6201.9 Real-time Quote.2.06%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -1.62% 6574 End-of-day quote.25.22%
TDK CORP 0.57% 12260 End-of-day quote.32.68%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.81% 324.2 End-of-day quote.-20.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:53aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Again Leads Widespread Asian-market Gains
DJ
03:59aAsian stocks extend recovery as trade worries take back seat
RE
09/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close at Records
DJ
09/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close at Records
DJ
09/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Industrials lead Dow to record high; tech boosts S&P, Nasdaq
RE
09/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close at Records
DJ
09/20Stocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips
RE
09/20Stocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips
RE
09/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Close At Records As Blue Chips Support Broad-based Rally
DJ
09/20TSX rises 0.40 percent
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.