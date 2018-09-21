ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Again Leads Widespread Asian-market Gains

By Dow Jones Newswire

Export-heavy stocks rise on weaker yen; China stocks stay pat

Asian stocks markets were mostly higher in early trading Friday, building on fresh gains seen overnight in Europe and the U.S.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5%, helped by more declines in the yen during overseas trading. Up 3.5% last week, the index is on its way to slightly surpassing that in this holiday-shortened week ahead of another three-day weekend. Friday's gains were driven by insurers and metals companies, with Japan Post Insurance up 2% while Pacific Metals and Mitsui Mining & Smelting (5706.TO) each jumped about 4%. Buoyed by the falling yen, export-heavy electronics companies such as Kyocera and TDK rose, though Sony fell 2%

Hong Kong stocks extended their recent rebound, with the Hang Seng Index up 0.3% after having climbed five of the prior six days to log a 2 1/2 -week closing high Thursday. Financials performed well with China Construction Bank , Ping An and AIA up more than 1%. Tencent rose (0700.HK) 1.4%. But CNOOC dropped 2% on the overnight pullback in oil prices.

Chinese stocks continued their pause. The Shanghai Composite was fractionally lower while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was up slightly. Consumer plays, including tourism-related, started well ahead of upcoming holidays and the State Council's latest paper on consumption. With solid profitability, steady cash flow and still-benign fundamentals, Galaxy Securities expects the food-and-beverage sector to continue outperforming the broader market. But energy names were down on the overnight drop in oil prices.

Korea's Kospi advanced slightly ahead of a weeklong holiday, with Samsung and SK Hynix dropping. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia all rose as well.

Down Under, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.5%, as mining giant Rio Tinto gained after announcing a $3.2 billion share buyback plan , while New Zealand's NSZ-50 slipped.