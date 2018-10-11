ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Drops About 4% As Asian Markets Follow Wall Street's Plunge

By Dow Jones Newswire

Markets in China, Hong Kong off more than 3%; Taiwan hammered

Asian stocks plummeted in early trading Thursday following the skid on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei fell about 4% as stocks got added pressure from the yen's overnight bounce. The dollar was just above Yen112, versus Yen112.36 in late New York trade and Yen113 Wednesday morning. Through Wednesday, the dollar had fallen five straight days versus the yen and logged the biggest week-long drop since February, at 2%. And with a late drop in Treasury yields during U.S. trade, 10-year JGB yields were down a basis point at 0.14% and 30-years were down two basis points at 0.92%. Losses were widespread across all sectors, with SoftBank Group and robotics company Fanuc down around 7%, while export-reliant companies such as Toyota , Nintendo and Sony posted steep losses as well.

Chinese stocks were down more than 3%, putting mainland indexes at fresh multiyear lows, extending the woes which have made Chinese equities among the world's worst performers this year. The Shanghai Composite Index is now down 20% for 2018.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slid more than 3%, a day after snapping a six-session losing streak, and was on pace to close at a new 15-month low. Tech stocks took a beating, with Sunny Optical , AAC Technologies and Tencent falling more than 5%. Automaker Geely , casino operator Galaxy Entertainment and oil company CNOOC also plunged.

Taiwan stocks fared even worse, with the Taiex down 5.7%, putting it at its lowest levels since May 2017. Heavyweights were down across the board with tech stocks hurting the most, as lens maker Largan fell 9% and capacitor maker Yageo sank almost 7%.

Australia's ASX 200 dropped to levels last seen in late April and New Zealand's NZX 50 is set to log its first nine-day losing streak since July 2011. Korea's Kospi was off 2.8%, with Samsung down more than 2%. Singapore's stock benchmark skidded to 20-month lows while Malaysia's benchmark hit three-month lows